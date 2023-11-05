Reigning premier Bendigo is the only undefeated team through three rounds of the Bendigo Premier League bowls competition.
The Royals' 26-shot thumping of Eaglehawk, combined with losses for Golden Square and South Bendigo, saw Bendigo move 15 points clear at the top of the table with a 3-0 record.
At the other end of the ladder, Inglewood is the only team without a victory after Bendigo East returned from its road tip north with a 16-shot win.
Bendigo's big win over Eaglehawk was built around Brayden Byrne's dominant performance.
Byrne's rink scored a crushing 31-8 win over Kym Schumacher to lay the foundation for an impressive team win.
There was little between the teams in the other three rinks, but Bendigo earned a clean sweep.
Ian Ross edged out Tony Ellis 19-14, Tim Arnold did enough to defeat Lahlan Bowland 17-14 and Luke Hoskin got the better of Simon Carter 23-18.
The result left Eaglehawk under pressure in second-last place on the ladder with a 1-2 record ahead of tough games against Moama and Kangaroo Flat.
Kangaroo Flat won the tightest battle of the round on Saturday when it held off Golden Square by four shots.
The teams split the four rinks, but it was the result of the most eagerly-anticipated contest of the day that had the biggest bearing on the overall scoreline.
Kangaroo Flat's Brad Marron and Golden Square's Andrew Brown are keen to make an impact at their new clubs and it was Marron who got the better of his great rival.
Maroon made it three wins from three rounds and guided the Roos to victory when he outplayed Brown 24-13.
Malcom McLean was Kangaroo Flat's other winner - an 18-13 victory over Tom Lester.
Dale Jackson was best for Golden Square in a 28-17 win over Greg Podesta, while Travis Berry eclipsed Barry Anset 22-21.
A relieved Moama opened its account for season 2023-24 thanks to a resounding 25-shot win over the previously unbeaten South Bendigo.
Travis Kelly did most of the damage for Moama. His 32-15 thrashing of Liam Crapper gave the home side the spark it needed.
Alex Marshall continued his good start to the season by defeating Garri Conforti 23-16 and youngster Cameron Keenan pipped Daryl Rowley 23-20 in a high-quality contest.
South Bendigo's only winner for the day was coach Brad Holland, who outlasted Kevin Anderson 20-18.
Bendigo East broke its duck at Inglewood, thanks largely to a stellar performance from James McGillivray.
East was under pressure to get the points until McGillivray surged clear of Lindsay Kelly.
McGillivray won 33-9 to set up East's 88-72 victory.
East's Darren Burgess scored a six-shot win over Geoff Wilson and team-mate Paul Vlaeminck defeated Ian Chamberlain by four shots.
Robert Day had a day out for Inglewood. The Inglewood skipper outclassed Marc Smith 33-15.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Moama 96 d South Bendigo 71. Cameron Keenan 23 d Daryl Rowley 20, Alex Marshall 23 d Garri Conforti 16, Kevin Anderson 18 lt Brad Holland 20, Travis Kelly 32 d Liam Crapper 15.
Kangaroo Flat 80 d Golden Square 76. Barry Anset 21 lt Travis Berry 22, Brad Marron 24 d Andrew Brown 13, Greg Podesta 17 lt Dale Jackson 28, Malcolm McLean 18 d Tom Lester 13.
Eaglehawk 54 lt Bendigo 90. Tony Ellis 14 lt Ian Ross 19, Lachlan Bowland 14 lt Tim Arnold 17, Kym Schumacher 8 lt Brayden Byrne 31, Simon Carter 18 lt Luke Hoskin 23.
Inglewood 72 lt Bendigo East 88. Geoff Wilson 14 lt Darren Burgess 20, Robert Day 33 d Marc Smith 15, Lindsay Kelly 9 lt James McGillivray 33, Ian Chamberlain 16 lt Paul Vlaeminck 20.
Ladder - Bendigo 50, Kangaroo Flat 35, Golden Square 33, South Bendigo 33, Bendigo East 22, Moama 21, Eaglehawk 18, Inglewood 4.
DIVISION ONE
White Hills 82 d North Bendigo 72, Strathfieldsaye 75 d Kangaroo Flat 58, Castlemaine 89 d Eaglehawk 64, Bendigo East 95 d Marong 65.
Ladder - Castlemaine 46, White Hills 35, Bendigo East 32, Kangaroo Flat 32, Strathfieldsaye 25, North Bendigo 21, Marong 18, Eaglehawk 7.
DIVISION TWO
Harcourt 74 d South Bendigo 72, Kangaroo Flat 61 lt Golden Square 89, Strathfieldsaye 83 d Bendigo 58, Marong 68 lt Bendigo East 86.
Ladder - Golden Square 48, Strathfieldsaye 45, Bendigo East 32, Marong 23, Bendigo 22, Harcourt 21, South Bendigo 17, Kangaroo Flat 8.
DIVISION THREE
South Bendigo 79 lt Heathcote 91, Golden Square 100 d Kangaroo Flat 62, Bendigo 87 d Eaglehawk 65, Serpentine 71 lt Castlemaine 76.
Ladder - Heathcote 50, Serpentine 36, Kangaroo Flat 29, Eaglehawk 22, Golden Square 22, Castlemaine 20, South Bendigo 19, Bendigo 18.
DIVISION FOUR
Bendigo 65 lt White Hills 75, Bendigo East 75 lt Marong 81, Dingee 89 d Harcourt 67, Woodbury 75 lt Calivil 81.
Ladder - Dingee 48, White Hills 35, Bendigo East 33, Marong 32, Calivil 32, Woodbury 21, Harcourt 8, Bendigo 7.
DIVISION FIVE
South Bendigo 76 dr North Bendigo 76, White Hills 65 lt Campbell's Creek 90, Bridgewater 62 lt Strathfieldsaye 101, Kangaroo Flat 90 d Woodbury 69.
Ladder - Kangaroo Flat 49, Strathfieldsaye 38, South Bendigo 34, North Bendigo 28, Campbell's Creek 25, Bridgewater 20, Woodbury 17, White Hills 5.
DIVISION SIX
Heathcote 67 d Golden Square 60, Bendigo East 55 lt Castlemaine 69, Eaglehawk 60 lt Inglewood 66, Marong 31 lt Kangaroo Flat 75.
Ladder - Castlemaine 46, Eaglehawk 32, Inglewood 28, Heathcote 28, Golden Square 20, Kangaroo Flat 20, Bendigo East 14, Marong 4.
DIVISION SEVEN
Bridgewater 34 lt Bendigo East 45, Harcourt Blue 38 lt Kangaroo Flat 44, South Bendigo 41 d Strathfieldsaye Maroon 30, Golden Square 38 d Harcourt Gold 30.
Ladder - Strathfieldsaye Blue 38, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 30, Bendigo East 28, Kangaroo Flat 26, Golden Square 26, Campbell's Creek 18, Harcourt Gold 18, South Bendigo 14, Bridgewater 12, Harcourt Blue 2.
