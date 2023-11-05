Bendigo Advertiser
A man is dead after a gyrocopter crash in Victoria

Updated November 5 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 11:44am
A pilot has died after a gyrocopter crashed in regional Victoria. (AP PHOTO)
A gyrocopter has crashed in regional Victoria, killing the pilot.

