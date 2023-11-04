Townsville three-point barrage sinks Spirit in season-opener

DEFENDING champion Townsville unleashed a barrage of three-pointers late in the third quarter to build a gap the Bendigo Spirit was unable to reel in during Saturday's WNBL season-opener.
Playing at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena in the WNBL's Indigenous Round opening to the season, the Spirit - playing under the name of Yaram Yaram - were beaten 93-80 by the Fire in what was an entertaining contest.
The game-breaking period of the game ultimately proved to be the final three minutes of the third quarter.
With 2:40 left in the third term Townsville held a three-point lead, 56-53.
However, led by star off-season signing Sami Whitcomb, the Fire closed the quarter out by nailing five three-pointers.
Whitcomb connected on three of her long-range shots having at that stage been restricted to just nine points by Bendigo.
Townsville's five three-pointers were part of a 17-8 run to close out the quarter as the Fire went from three up in a tight contest to lead by 12 at three quarter-time, 73-61.
The Fire lead got out to as 19 points during the last quarter, but the Spirit did rally to get the deficit back to single figures with just over a minute to play after back-to-back threes to Mehryn Kraker and Alex Wilson gave the home side back some momentum.
But that would be as close as Bendigo would get as Townsville iced the game with four free-throws to finish 13-point victors.
Townsville finished the game having shot 16-of-36 from three-point range, going an even 8-of-18 in both halves.
Earlier, it was the Spirit that made a flying start to the contest, bolting to a 9-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.
With captain Kelsey Griffin (hamstring) sidelined for the opener, the Spirit's inaugural starting five for the 2023-24 season was Kraker and Ruth Davis in their first games for the club, Alex Wilson, Alicia Froling and WNBL games record-holder Kelly Wilson.
Alex Wilson scored the opening points of the season for the Spirit with a lay-up off a steal and assist from Kraker.
However, in what was an opening quarter of momentum swings, the Spirit's 9-0 burst early was answered with a 19-0 run by Townsville as the Fire quickly erased their deficit and then built a 10-point lead.
But another shift in momentum would follow as a 13-3 run by the Spirit had the game all tied up at 22 apiece with 15 seconds left.
The quarter-time score had seemed destined to be tied up at 22 apiece. But with three seconds remaining, the Spirit's Esra McGoldrick turned the ball over from an inbounds pass to Whitcomb.
Whitcomb then launched a long-range shot from just inside half-court that swished the basket to give Townsville a 25-22 lead at quarter-time.
The Fire wouldn't relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.
While the Spirit did briefly level-up at 49-all early in the third quarter, the Fire were constantly able to answer any runs the Spirit went on to keep their noses in front before unleashing their game-breaking barrage of three-pointers late in the third quarter.
While beaten, the Spirit dominated on the boards, winning the rebound count 39-28, which included four offensive boards from Froling in the first quarter, had more assists (20-17) and a better field goal percentage (50 per cent compared to Townsville's 47 per cent)
Offensively, the Spirit had five players score in double figures: Kraker (16), Froling (15), Davis (12), Alex Wilson (10) and recruit Casey Samuels (10).
Kraker's team-high 16 points included four three-pointers.
For Townsville, all five of their starters scored at least 13 points led by centre Zitina Auouso, whose 20 for the game included 15 in the first half.
Whitcomb finished with 18 for Townsville - all from three-pointers as she shot 6-of-12.
As well as their hot shooting from three-point range, the Fire were also solid from the free-throw line shooting 17-of-19 compared to Bendigo's 12-of-18.
Game two for the Bendigo Spirit will be in Mildura next Friday night against the Sydney Flames.
