enoughisenough: a life lost and a community mourns

This week Bendigo united in grief and anger to mourn a mother of four whose life was cut short.
Analyn "Logee" Osias was remembered as a mother, a friend, a member of the wider community.
In our newsroom, we've spent some time talking about what drives violence against women.
One, in a quiet interjection, said perhaps this would be an #enoughisenough moment.
#metoo was a catalyst for change, but more is needed. Women have the right to feel safe - in their homes, their relationships, on the street, at work.
In the media we see a lot of the raw side of life. The details where, for the sake of the victims and their families and friends, we tread lightly and edit carefully.
In a situation such as this week we are constantly assessing how we report. This is our local community. We want to keep the public informed, but in a respectful way.
Our journalists who attended this week's vigils felt that giving people space in their loss was appropriate. Our photographer worked to be discreet. We reported on the public speakers and talked to those who approached us. We reached out to others too, but did so in a manner aimed at minimising intrusion.
People also contacted us, wanting to share their stories. It was important to them to be a voice in the wider debate.
This tragedy has sparked an an important discussion in Bendigo and we'll continue to cover it.
We'll also keep delving into how our reporting on issues such as this - and the way we go about it - can evolve.
Juanita Greville, Editor
