Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Harnettys, Nicholls in top form in cycling series

By Nathan Dole
November 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Nicholls makes his move approaching the top of the back straight in the Bicycle Centre Bendigo Wheelrace (2000m). Picture by Richard Bailey
Bryce Nicholls makes his move approaching the top of the back straight in the Bicycle Centre Bendigo Wheelrace (2000m). Picture by Richard Bailey

THE Harnetty clan and Bryce Nicholls were in hot form at last Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.