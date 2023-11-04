Harnettys, Nicholls in top form in cycling series

THE Harnetty clan and Bryce Nicholls were in hot form at last Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Night two drew plenty of starters to the Barnard Street venue.
A great night for Hope Harnetty included victory in the DCK Real Estate-sponsored Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m).
Harnetty held on to defeat the fast-finishing scratch marker Alessia McCaig by a narrow margin as Montanna Collier and round-one winner Haylee Jack were next.
The feat by McCaig earned the Ride of the Night award from MG Bendigo.
Later in the night Hope Harnetty reigned supreme in both of the eight-lap scratch races for C-grade.
It was an emphatic victory for Bryce Nicholls in the Bicycle Centre Wheelrace (2000m).
Nicholls made a decisive move approaching the top of the back straight as Toby McCaig worked hard to stay with him.
At the line it was Nicholls several metres clear of McCaig as Jade Maddern, Jacob Larson and Alessia McCaig rounded out the placings.
The in-form Zaren Fong-Sutton won the 12-lap scratch race for A-grade, and 20-lap scratch.
Second of the 10-lap scratch races for B-grade was won by Ben Harnetty.
There were six winners across the scratch and wheelraces for the junior classes.
Multiple winners were Levi Brain, Massimo Gill and Arie Riley.
Honours in the scratch races for under 15-17s went to Madeleine Douglas, Amber Kelly and Addison Torr.
The Anderson family-sponsored Memorial Wheelrace (2000m) will be the feature event of this Thursday night's track program.
The women's field will contest the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic.
Other events for seniors are motorpace and scratch races.
Action begins with juniors at 6.30pm and seniors at 7.30pm.
