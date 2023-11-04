Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Thursday Night Distance Series gets under way at Tom Flood track

By Nathan Dole
November 4 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 21 starters in Thursday night's 800m race at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
The 21 starters in Thursday night's 800m race at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.

A FIELD of 21 athletes raced on the new grass surface at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in last Thursday night's opening leg of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.