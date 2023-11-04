Thursday Night Distance Series gets under way at Tom Flood track

A FIELD of 21 athletes raced on the new grass surface at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in last Thursday night's opening leg of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series.
Now in its 37th year the series is sponsored by A.L. Parker Electrical and run in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track program at the Barnard Street track.
A field of 21 lined up for the 800m showdown.
Rebecca Soulsby from Bendigo Harriers took an early lead after starting from the six-second mark and would not be caught as she ran two laps in 3:24 for a winning time of 3:18.
Runner-up was Jack Norris off the 20-second mark as multiple Paralympic gold medallist and representative Tim Sullivan fought on to be third in a time of 2:49.
Fastest time honours were shared between long-time competitor Greg Hilson and Kade McCay on 2:27 minutes.
Fastest female award was shared between April Wainwright and Ingrid Woodward on 2:46.
Leg two will be run this Thursday from about 7.15pm.
Race distance will be 1000m. New runners are welcome. Meet in the BAC clubrooms at the Tom Flood Sports Centre by 6.45pm.
Results from Thursday night's 800m:
Rebecca Soulsby 3.18, handicap mark 6 seconds; Jack Norris 3.07, 20; Tim Sullivan 2.49, 40; Kyle Hilson 2.56, 35; Katie Graham 3.19, 14; Renae Graham 3.34, 0; Keelan McInerney 2.45, 50; Greg Hilson 2.27 (equal fastest time), 68; April Wainwright 2.46, 50; Geoff Jordan 2.57, 40; Kade McCay 2.27 (equal fastest time), 74; Andrew Snell 2.39, 65; Justine Babitsch 3.39, 6; Ingrid Woodward 2.46, 60; Rebecca Anfuso 3.13, 35; Kelvin Niblett 2.49, 60; Mitch Fitzgerald 2.35, 74; James Harper 2.59, 60; Preston Anfuso 3.10, 54; Geoff Williamson 3.26, 40; Eric Baker 4.15.
