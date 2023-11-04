Heathcote adds to defence and attack with two new signings

NEW ruckman - tick.
New midfielder - tick.
Now Heathcote can also tick the recruiting boxes for a new defender and forward for the 2024 Heathcote District league season.
Hungry to go one better than this year's runners-up finish, the Saints have strengthened up their defence with the signing of Daniel Johnstone from South Bendigo.
Johnstone has spent the past seven years with the Bloods in the BFNL, playing 77 senior games, the bulk of which have been in defence.
"Daniel is a big pick-up for us because we probably lacked a few bigger boys this year and he's certainly going to give us a presence down back," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said at the weekend.
"At times teams were able to stretch us in our backline, so to have a player of Daniel's size come in and be able to play on the big opposition forwards is going to be great for us.
"We wanted a player who can be flexible and Daniel will also play forward for us at times. We didn't quite have that big target across centre half-forward this year and his versatility for us is going to be great."
Johnstone signing with Heathcote coincides with the Saints also adding forward Cooper Webber-Mirkin from Trentham.
Webber-Mirkin has kicked 117 goals in 40 games across the past three years for Trentham in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league.
"Cooper is a centre half-forward and is going to give us a good target," Saladino said.
"He's about 25-years-old and keen to challenge himself in our competition. He's a good size who can also play in the ruck as well."
The additions of Johnstone and Webber-Mirkin follow the Saints' earlier signings of ruckman James Orr from Kyneton and star midfielder Zak Saad from Rupertswood.
The quartet join Heathcote off the back of the Saints losing this year's grand final to rivals Mount Pleasant by 19 points in what was a year in which the club returned to the senior finals for the first time in a decade.
Meanwhile, Greg Madigan has been named the new Head of AFL Victoria.
As Head of AFL Victoria Madigan will be responsible for leading community football, participation programs, partnerships and facilities.
Madigan previously played 66 VFL/AFL games with Hawthorn and Fremantle, including in the Hawks' epic 1989 grand final win over Geelong.
Madigan takes over the position from Ben Kavenagh and will commence on November 13.
"This is an extremely exciting opportunity to have a positive impact on grassroots football, which is the foundation of the game and a huge part of Victorian communities," Madigan said.
"I am looking forward to working with the AFL Victoria team and stakeholders across community football, including clubs, leagues and associations to ensure the game is getting the support it needs to thrive well into the future."
As well as his VFL/AFL career, Madigan has worked in a range of senior positions across the consumer product, education and technology sectors.
He joins AFL Victoria from property management digital platform provider Sorted Services.
