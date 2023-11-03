Police are calling for public help as a hit-run investigation nears its seven-month mark.
Investigators are gathering evidence after an injured man was found in Sturt Street, Kyneton at around 2am on Saturday, April 16.
They believe the 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle.
The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Police arrested a 39-year-old Kyneton man on October 10 but released him pending further inquiries.
Officers have also investigated whether a driver was from another area, given the hit-run took place over the Easter long weekend.
Emergency crews were initially called to Sturt Street after witnesses reported hearing two loud thuds.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who might have driven through the area at the time of the suspected crash and may have seen a pedestrian or anything suspicious.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
