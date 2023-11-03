Australian Open trophies to visit Rochester on Saturday

THE Australian Open trophies will be on display at Rochester this Saturday as they continue their tour.
Both the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup (men) and Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (women) will be on show at the Rochester Tennis Club from 11am to 2pm.
Dubbed AO on the Road, the trophies are visiting more than 20 communities that were impacted by last year's floods.
The community visits coincide with the Australian Tennis Foundation's Rally as One program, which supports communities devastated by natural disasters with free community events, infrastructure projects and tennis programs.
"AO on the Road is a fantastic initiative. It brings the prestige and excitement of the Australian Open to regional areas, while showcasing Victoria's incredible tennis communities who do so much important work," Australian tennis champion and former Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald said last month in launching the tour.
The trophies will visit the Echuca Tennis Club from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, November 11.
The 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park will hit off on Sunday, January 14.
