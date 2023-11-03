Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Australian Open trophies to visit Rochester on Saturday

Updated November 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian open trophies the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup will be in Rochester on Saturday.
Australian open trophies the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup will be in Rochester on Saturday.

THE Australian Open trophies will be on display at Rochester this Saturday as they continue their tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.