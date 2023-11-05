It was hardly a stormy reception for meteorologist and Channel 7 weather presenter Jane Bunn when she visited St Kilian's Primary School in Bendigo on November 2.
In town to launch her debut book Storm, Ms Bunn was faced a barrage of serene questions from grade 6 students after a reading session.
Nothing seemed to be off limits with the students asking everything from her hair and make-up to outfits to who presents the weather if she gets sick and if she ever considered changing channels to work at a rival TV network.
The questions were insightful, with Ms Bunn revealing she first wakes at 5am each day for her online weather platform 'Jane's Weather' and is the number one ticket-holder at AFL club St Kilda alongside actor Eric Bana.
Ms Bunn weathered the Q&A session well and was happy to be at the school to promote her debut book.
Storm tells the story of Little Jane whose dog Stampy is scared of a thunderstorm, prompting Little Jane to learn everything she can about the weather event to keep everyone safe.
Ms Bunn said she was excited at the release of the picture book and praised the illustrations from award-winning artist and photographer and illustrator Dasha Riley.
"It's like she has brought my words to life with her illustrations," Ms Bunn said.
"Storms can be dramatic and exciting and scary and this book shares the facts about storms and how to stay safe."
Ms Bunn's visit to St Kilian's came about due to her friendship with Alana Wilkinson who works in the Catholic Education Office for the Sandhurst diocese.
The visit may have also produced some ideas for Ms Bunn's second book with students suggesting she write about avalanches, tornadoes and tsunamis.
School principal Kimberley McSweeney said she was delighted to have Ms Bunn at the school to engage with students.
"Her ability to make weather concepts relatable and her expertise as a meteorologist will undoubtedly leave a positive impact on our students," she said.
"This is a unique opportunity for our students to learn about weather and meteorology from an expert."
