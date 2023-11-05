A "serious sexual offender" has pleaded guilty to numerous child sex offences committed just months after being released from prison.
Aaron Gaunt, 43, was initially jailed in 2018 for possessing child abuse material including videos and photos and after finishing his sentence in June 2021 he began reoffending in November of that year.
Gaunt's latest crimes included five charges of possessing, four charges of distributing and two charges of producing child abuse material.
Gaunt also pleaded guilty on the County Court sitting in Bendigo to one charge of failing to comply with reporting obligations required as a registered sex offender.
In May 2022 police performed a search warrant at a caravan in Kangaroo Flat where Gaunt was living where four mobile devices were found.
The devices contained more than 14,000 images and 48 minutes of video of child abuse material.
The court heard Gaunt breached his reporting duties by not disclosing to authorities he had created multiple email accounts, Facebook accounts and WordPress accounts he used to upload and distribute the illegal material.
On November 18 and 21, 2021 a Wordpress account and dropbox was created with the email addresses for the respective items both belonging to Gaunt.
On December 12, 2021 the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children identified 46 images of child abuse uploaded to WordPress by the account belonging to Gaunt.
The images were described as prepubescent minor and pubescent minor.
Gaunt then performed the same action of uploading seven images, including three videos to the dropbox he created on December 13, 2021.
On December 21, 2021 27 images were sent to a Facebook messenger account register by Gaunt before being sent to a second email account, again, belonging to Gaunt.
One of the images had been "altered" to include a graphic story Gaunt had written detailing to rape of a child and their mother.
Also on December 21, 2021 Gaunt sent seven child abuse images to a third party email.
After being arrested and having his devices seized, Gaunt made "full and frank" admissions to police about his crimes.
Gaunt's defence lawyer, Glenn Cooper, told Judge Geoff Chettle that his client was remorseful for his crimes and understood the gravity and seriousness of the material.
Mr Cooper tried to argue that Gaunt's traumatic childhood had led to serious drug use which then led to his crimes regarding child abuse material.
Judge Chettle disagreed that the "moral culpability" of Gaunt's offending would be lowered because of his serious drug use.
Judge Chettle said the man was fully aware of his drug habit and he understood his "abhorrent" crimes, given his prior conviction.
Gaunt has now served 543 of presentence detention.
Judge Chettle remanded the matter until November 14 for sentencing.
