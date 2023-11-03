Since 2015, the McKern Foundation has delivered hundreds of kilograms of fresh fruit to young people and donated more than $200,000 to the Bendigo community.
The charity, operated by family-business and leading steel supplier company McKern Steel, works closely with 35 schools and kindergartens in Bendigo, and sponsors several sporting organisations including the Bendigo Braves, the Bendigo Strikers and the Bendigo Golf Club junior program.
On Friday, October 3, ambassador for the charity's Fresh Fruit Program, Cassidy McLean, visited Golden Square Kindergarten to delivery fresh fruit and talk about the benefits of eating healthy.
The McKern Foundation is calling on more businesses to join and support them so they could increase their output.
Managing director of McKern Steel Michael McKern said the foundation was dedicated to "investing in the youth of today to shape a brighter and more positive future."
"I'm really proud of our Fresh Fruit Program, since starting in 2015 it has grown so much that it currently delivers 850kg of fruit each week to 11,000 students at 35 schools and kindergartens," he said.
"We have a number of business who have joined our mission to support the program, but are calling on other Bendigo and Central Victorian businesses to join us."
