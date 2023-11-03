BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley says his star colt Celui is ticking all the right boxes heading into this Saturday's $2 million Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on Victoria Derby day.
The exciting son of Toronado has done little wrong this preparation, cruising to consecutive wins on his home track at Bendigo in late September and at Moonee Valley last Friday night.
Saturday's race will bring together the best three-year-old sprinters in the land, with Stanley confident Celui is ready to peak after showing equal measures of class and resilience to salute against a quality field at The Valley.
"It was a really good win the other day. He's a good horse and I feel he is going to do everything right," he said.
"It's the best field he has seen. It's a stallion-making race, so you aren't going to bump into any slouches.
"This has been his main goal the whole way through. It was a soft win first up and he won again on Friday night at The Valley in a nice lead-up to this Saturday.
"He was three-wide there at The Valley, but he was just the best horse."
There will be one notable change at Flemington, with Craig Newitt replacing champion jockey Damien Oliver in the saddle.
Oliver, who will retire at the end of this year, will fulfill a previous commitment on Moravia for Randwick trainer Michael Freedman, after riding Celui in his past two wins.
Newitt will get the chance to add to his 33 career Group 1 wins.
Stanley is counting on Celui again pushing forward after drawing barrier five.
The only query on the colt is at the 1200m, with all three of his wins at 1000m.
He has been tested beyond 1000m only once in his five-start career, when unplaced in the $2 million Listed Inglis Millennium at Randwick in February this year.
Stanley said Celui had gone from strength-to-strength since his first preparation and insisted he had never had a young horse as good as Celui.
That includes Sweet Sherry, who won on debut down the Flemington straight in the Listed Maribyrnong Trial Stakes (1000m), in 2015.
She would go on to finish midfield in both the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes and Golden Slipper later in the season, ending her career with a further Listed win in the Crockett Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley and the Group 2 Euclase Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville.
"She was a very good horse, but she had issues - Celui has no issues," he said.
"He's the better horse."
Celui will be Stanley's first Group 1 starter since his former galloper Here To Shock contested the Rosehill Guineas in 2021.
Now trained by Ben, Will and JD Hayes, the now six-year-old Here To Shock will run in the Group 2 Damien Oliver (1400m) on derby day.
Celui was a $200,000 purchase for his trainer at the 2022 Inglis Premier Yearling Sale.
He is an early $41 chance on the TAB fixed odds market.
Favourite in a wide open edition of the race is the James Cummings-trained Cylinder at $4.40, who is coming off the back of a brave fifth in the $20 million Everest.
Next in the line of betting are Shinzo ($5), Stretan Angel ($8), Steparty ($10), I Am Unstoppable ($10), Veight ($14) and Ozzmosis ($14).
