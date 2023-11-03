It has been a bumper season for Bendigo wildflowers.
From the blooming wattle in early August to the sticky everlasting daisy which is still going strong, the city in the forest has been studded with and surrounded by colour.
"The wildflowers were particularly good this year, probably due to them having a couple of years of good growth and soil moisture," Matt Comer from the Field Naturalists Club says.
MORE NEWS:
"It got a bit dry at times but generally speaking it was a good season and then we had a decent drop of rain a few weeks ago that revitalised everything."
"A whole range of species" have been offering up their blossoms, the nature enthusiast says.
Orchids, in particular, have had a good season.
Pink bells, native peas known as "egg and bacon peas", and common fringe myrtle, which is light pink in colour, have all been bountiful.
A plant called the blue finger flower, which is reasonably widely scattered around Bendigo, is still flowering into November, Comer says, and the sticky everlasting daisy, with its yellow flowers and grey leaves, is "doing particularly well at the moment".
The Bendigo wax flower, with its starry pink-to-white flower, has been plentiful, particularly in the region's box ironbark forests.
In the Wellsford there had also been good displays of cyprus daisy bush.
Nature photographer and forest friend Liz Martin has been taking groups out into the Wellsford to see the spring flowers.
It is a "hugely underrated" wildflower location that rivals Western Australia, she says.
"It's so undersold around Bendigo."
From mid-September there's been the "massed floral displays" of yellow wattle and the blooming white olearia daisy [or cypress bush].
"Then later we have the calytrix displays, the mint bushes - which spread purple right through the bush as far as you can see.
"We've had sun orchids, duck orchids - they're literally called 'flying ducks' - they're the most beautiful things."
Dry weather in September meant there had been very few late orchids, Martin said, but there were still some "gems" to be seen in the forest at the start of November, including one flying duck, which was on the way out.
The flowers were also good for bird life and she had recently seen a rare migratory white-tailed kite.
But down nearly every track the groups had seen evidence of illegal firewood collecting.
"We're known as a city in the forest and the forest really should be treasured," Martin says.
"It breathes for us, it provides all our green recreation land, and it's under threat."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Another friend of the Wellsford, retired bee keeper Stuart Fraser, sounded a warning note about conditions to come.
"What we're doing at the moment is drifting into quite a severe drought," he said.
"It's really only the Mandurang area that's holding up a little bit.
"It's going to be a severe drought and it's showing up already."
In addition to the Wellsford and Whipstick forests there are lots of areas quite close to Bendigo to see flowers and "some interesting places a bit further afield as well," Matt Comer says.
"Solomans Gully Reserve, Jackass Flat Reserve and Crusoe Reservoir are good places. One Tree Hill is another really good one."
"Heading into November it is more long-lasting flowers like everlasting daisies that are around."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.