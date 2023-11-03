Evans off to a flyer for Dragons in return season from injury

TWO rounds into the Bendigo District Cricket Association season and Sandhurst leg-spinner Ben Evans couldn't have asked for a better return to the game.
Evans has played two starring roles in the Dragons' back-to-back wins to open the 2023-24 season.
Having been forced to sit out all of last season because of a torn finger ligament, Evans is the BDCA's leading wicket-taker after two rounds, No.1 in the Addy MVP rankings and has also produced a match-winning innings with the bat.
The 23-year-old from Maryborough delivered a stunning first-up performance for the Dragons when he spun Sandhurst to an outright win over Huntly North with a 10-wicket game.
Evans took a career-best 7-23 off 15 overs in the first innings and 3-11 off seven in the second for a combined 10-34 off 22 overs.
Since 2000 in the BDCA Evans' outing against the Power was just the BDCA's 16th 10-wicket haul in a first XI game.
"It was a good feeling and something I didn't expect in the first game to get 10 wickets," Evans said this week.
"I was really happy to put in a good performance in the first innings with the seven-for, but to then get three in the second innings and my first 10-for was good."
Following Evans' 7-23 on day one Sandhurst captain Dylan Gibson rated it the best spell of leg spin bowling he had seen, while noting how impressed he was with his ability to consistently land his wrong-un.
"It was one of those days where everything just felt like it was coming out nice and I was able to get good purchase off the wicket," Evans said.
"I have been working on my wrong-un for a while, but haven't been really confident to use it in a game scenario, especially in first grade cricket in Bendigo.
"But it has started coming out really nicely and I think it was my third wicket where I knocked over one of the Huntly top-order players who left the wrong-un and I thought, I might be on here today."
After his 10-wicket match in round one Evans backed it up with both bat and ball in round two as the Dragons defeated Strathfieldsaye at Weeroona Oval to make a 2-0 start for the first time since their premiership season of 2017-18.
The Dragons were in deep trouble with the bat on day one when at 9-131 in the 60th over No.11 Evans joined Zac Sims at the crease.
Together, Evans and Sims went on to build what ultimately proved to be a match-winning last-wicket partnership of 78 as they pushed the score to 209.
Evans made an unbeaten 29, while Sims carved out 51 to rescue the faltering innings.
"I used to be more of a batsman as a kid before I started bowling leggies, so I can hold a stick and made a few runs in the juniors, but I probably don't work on it as much these days," Evans said.
"I'm not going to be a world-beater by any means, but I feel reasonably confident that if I can put a few 20s or 30s together this year I might help get us over the line a couple of times.
"Batting with Zac the other week, I always felt we could do a job. He was striking the ball really well and I was out there just trying to hold up an end so he could keep going.
"We knew what we needed to do and that we had to push the score up well past 150 and it was good we were able to get to a total we could defend the following week."
We knew what we needed to do and that we had to push the score up well past 150 and it was good we were able to get to a total we could defend the following week- Ben Evans
After the Dragons fought their way to 208 from 9-131 they then bowled Strathfieldsaye out for 141 on day two, with Evans taking his season tally to 14 wickets by picking up 4-33 off 13.3 overs.
At 2-0 and on top of the ladder, the Dragons will now face another of last round's winning teams, White Hills, when they play the Demons at Scott Street starting Saturday.
"We've had two good wins already and to feel that I have been able to contribute individually is definitely a good feeling," Evans said.
"It's only early days for both myself and the team, but it's good to get away to a positive start and get the confidence up, which is something we've probably been missing the past few years."
BENDIGO - Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey George, Bailey Goodwin, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Xavier Ryan.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Phill Moore, Wil Pinniger, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar, Ashley Younghusband.
EAGLEHAWK - Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Aaron Monro, (c), Nathan Walsh, Harvey White, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Will Bowles, Benjamin Derrick, Jake Higgins, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Tom McKinley, Connor Miller, Dylan Robinson, Josh Simpson, Liam Smith (c), Scott Trollope.
HUNTLY NORTH - Will Kennett, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy (c), Jarrod Harris, Bilal Kamal, Shiran Kulathunga, Sandun Ranatunga, Jack Wilson, Lachlan Wilson.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Ethan Oaten, Luke Stagg.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Ben Leed, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor (c), James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Bayden Hunter, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Zoltan Smyth, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
WHITE HILLS - Brayden Stepien (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Xavier Dunham, Riley Fitzpatrick, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Angus O'Brien, Thomas Piazza, Max Shepherd, Nicholas Wharton.
