Second ruck signing for Demons as Lawton joins from Hawks

November 3 2023 - 11:20am
Ruckman Jack Lawton has signed with White Hills from Eaglehawk.

EAGLEHAWK'S Jack Lawton has joined Callum Crisp as a ruck recruit for White Hills in the Heathcote District league.

