Second ruck signing for Demons as Lawton joins from Hawks

EAGLEHAWK'S Jack Lawton has joined Callum Crisp as a ruck recruit for White Hills in the Heathcote District league.
Lawton is a former White Hills junior and Bendigo Pioneer who from 2018-2022 played 39 senior games for Eaglehawk.
He spent this season playing in the reserves for the Hawks, including in their grand final team that was beaten by Sandhurst.
Lawton is a former team-mate at Eaglehawk of White Hills' co-coach Jack Fallon.
"I felt he was developing well when I was at Eaglehawk and when I left he was in and out of the seniors," Fallon said.
"He struggled a little bit with a bit of a shoulder injury this year, but he's fit and firing now and ready to go and was looking for a bit of a change.
"He's played junior footy White Hills, so he's coming back to the club as a local player."
The additions of both Crisp - a former BFNL inter-league ruckman in 2019 when he was with South Bendigo - and Lawton not only provides the Demons with a pair of new ruckmen, but they will also add some extra height to the forward line.
After finishing third this year when beaten by eventual premier Mount Pleasant in the preliminary final by four points, the Demons will begin pre-season training on November 27.
