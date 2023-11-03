AFTER delighting his owners and trainer throughout his career, time has been called on the career of Shane Fliedner's multiple city winner Hi Stranger.
Bendigo trainer Fliedner announced the decision via social media on Friday morning, paying homage to the galloper that had 'headlined his stable' during a fruitful last five years.
The seven-year-old son of Zoffany and Luxury Suite bowed out of racing after having won more than $800,000 in prize money.
He won eight of his 57 starts and was placed 14 times.
His wins were headlined by victories in the 2021 Listed Kilmore Cup, 2021 Echuca Cup and two apiece at Caulfield and Moonee Valley.
In a thrill for his locally-based connections, he won twice on Bendigo Cup day, in 2019 when ridden by Fliedner's nephew Harry Coffey, and in 2020 with William Pike in the saddle.
Pike also rode him to victory in the Echuca Cup.
Fellow jockey Damien Thornton's affiliation with Hi Stranger also bore plenty of fruit.
Together they won three races and earned six placings, highlighted by victories in the Kilmore Cup and twice at Caulfield.
They also combined for a second in the Listed Golden Mile at Bendigo in 2022 behind Cherry Tortoni and a third later that year in the Listed Seymour Cup, run at Bendigo.
Hi Stranger's feats during 2020, '22 and '21 earned him the Country Racing Victoria Horse of the Year award and the Bendigo Horse of the Year title.
He ran for the last time on Wednesday in the final event on Apiam Bendigo Cup day.
Fliedner said Hi Stranger would be returning to Riverina Downs, where he was bred by Mario and Jenni Cesnik, to become a 'nanny' for the weanlings and yearlings.
"He leaves us as a sound and healthy horse," he said.
"He won eight races and just over $800,000. He was a very good horse for us.
"One of his achievements was to run at the VRC Finals Day on five consecutive years - a tribute to his consistency and longevity.
"He never won at Flemington, but was definitely placed there a few times.
"He's not the best horse I have ever had, but he was currently the best.
"He definitely won the most prize money.
"(Group 3 winner) Little Dozer won $500,000 back in the 2000s, which is probably worth more than $800,000 today.
"He was one of my favourites and so was Hi Stranger.
"We've got to find another one like him now, but that's not easy."
Having purchased what he hopes will turn out to be a nice batch of yearlings earlier this year, Fliedner is optimistic about having the next Hi Stranger already in his midst.
"There are a few very well-bred horses among them, but it's just going to take some time," he said.
Fliedner thanked all the staff and owners 'who have been on the journey with Hi Stranger'.
"He has bought great enjoyment to all involved," he said.
