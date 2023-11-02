Test of speed in 60m dash as part of Saturday's athletics meet

A 60 METRE dash is on Athletics Bendigo Region's non-AVSL field and track meet to run on Saturday afternoon at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Action begins with the hammer throwdown from 1pm.
Those to hurl the hammer include Eaglehawk's Olivia and Craig Graham, South Bendigo's Emma Berg and Frank Barr; and Bendigo Harriers' clubmates Neil Shaw and Rebecca Soulsby.
Round two of non-AVSL has drawn more than 70 starters with Eaglehawk represented by almost 40 members.
First up on the track will be distance hurdles at 400m and 200m at 1.30pm.
A 1500m walk will be followed by 200m and 800m heats.
Rarely run at AB meets the 60m heats will be on from about 3.20pm.
Runners to watch include Oliver Muggleton, John Spiller, Rhys Lias, Andrea Archibald and Naomi Henderson.
Finale to the track program will be the 3000m and a 4 x 100m relay.
Field disciplines are high jump, long jump and discus.
Meanwhile, several of Athletics Bendigo's young stars will be at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium for this weekend's finale to the Victorian All-Schools championships.
After a gold medal-winning run in week one of the titles, Chelsea Tickell from Bendigo South East SC will race in the under-15 800m.
The BSE Dragons' squad includes Avery McDermid, under-16 800m; Isabella Noonan, under-16 long jump; and Cooper Richarson, under-15 200m.
Weeroona College's Kai Norton will contest the under-15 200m, hammer, javelin, and long jump.
Catherine McAuley College will be represented by Kade Hutchinson, Jorja Morrison and Genevieve Nihill.
Jemma Norton from Bendigo Senior SC will contest under-18 hammer as Lions' team-mate Emma Orme flies in the under-17 pole vault.
Waaia's Rhys Hansen will compete in the under-16 pole vault final.
A member of South Bendigo Athletics Club, Hansen marked a personal best of 4.10m at last Saturday's meet in Bendigo.
Also in action across the weekend at Lakeside will be Girton Grammar's Abbey Reid; Jordyn Lewis from Spring Gully Primary School; Sacred Heart College Kyneton's Sarah Fitzpatrick, Tyler Fynch and Hailey Stubbs.
St Joseph's College Echuca will have Nate Smith, Amalie and Scarlett Southern running, jumping, or both.
