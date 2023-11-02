Jackaroos selection a 'dream come true' for Moama's Millerick

MOAMA lawn bowler Cass Millerick describes her selection this week in the Australian Jackaroos open squad as a "dream come true".
Millerick was this week named as one of 20 players in the Jackaroos squad for 2024.
She has spent the past two years as part of the "Emerging" Jackaroos program, but has been rewarded for her stellar 2023 by promotion into the open squad in place of the retiring Lynsey Clarke.
"It's a dream come true... it has been on my bucket list for a while, so it's fantastic to have been selected," Millerick said this week.
Millerick's selection in the Jackaroos open squad follows her winning the Australian Open women's singles in June.
In April she also won the Bowls Victoria Champion of Champions women's singles title and last month finished third in the Australian Champion of Champions tournament.
From Queensland, Millerick is in her third season of lawn bowls with Moama.
"I've probably relaxed a lot more with my bowls this year; the club helps me out so much and is so supportive, which gives me a lot of confidence," Millerick said.
"And that's what I do now... I go out and play with confidence.
"Going forward I'd love to be able to play in the Commonwealth Games, but who knows how it's going to play out in 2026 with what has happened (Victoria earlier this year withdrew from hosting the 2026 Games)."
Millerick is one of two Moama players in Australian Jackaroos squads.
Her Steamers' team-mate, Cameron Keenan, has retained his place in the Pathways Jackaroos squad.
"Cameron is a really talented young bowler and is certainly capable of doing really good things with his bowls if he sticks with it," Millerick said.
"He's a great young kid and has his mind really set on what he wants to do with his bowls and that's great to see."
Also in the Jackaroos open squad is Bendigo's Aaron Wilson, who in September won a silver medal in the men's pairs and bronze medal in the men's singles at the World Bowls Championships.
Millerick joined Moama in the same season - 2021-22 - that the Steamers entered the Bendigo weekend pennant competition from the Campaspe association.
"It's a great competition in Bendigo and there's a lot of brilliant bowlers," Millerick said.
The Steamers will be determined to shake off what has been a disappointing finals record in their two seasons in the Bendigo weekend pennant competition so far.
The Steamers have finished second and top on the ladder, but are 0-4 in finals so far following back-to-back straight sets exits.
Season 2023-24 hasn't started how the Steamers would have hoped, though, with Moama 0-2 and on the bottom of the ladder following losses to reigning premier Bendigo (59-80) and Golden Square (73-75).
Moama is at home to South Bendigo on Saturday in round third.
