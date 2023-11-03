Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo CFA teams rush to fight Queensland bushfire crisis

DC
By David Chapman
November 4 2023 - 4:00am
Bendigo CFA officer Steve Alcock is helping to lead the response to Queensland's bushfire crisis. Picture by Darren Howe.
Queensland is in the grip of an apocalyptic bushfire crisis and a Bendigo CFA officer is in the heart of the disaster trying to bring the nightmarish situation under control.

