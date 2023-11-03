Queensland is in the grip of an apocalyptic bushfire crisis and a Bendigo CFA officer is in the heart of the disaster trying to bring the nightmarish situation under control.
Normally based at Kangaroo Flat where is the assistant chief officer of the CFA District 2, North West Region, Steve Alcock has spent the past week in Toowoomba and Brisbane as fires rage across the Sunshine State.
Since October 21, there have been at least 900 fires across Queensland as dry and hot conditions continue to fuel blazes.
Mr Alcock's role in the emergency has been as Victorian state liaison officer overseeing deployment of CFA personnel across two locations.
"Some of the crews have been in the south-west of the state and some in the central region at Rockhampton," he said.
Mr Alcock said In a 24-hour period up until 4pm on November 2, crews had responded to 60 fires.
In response to the catastrophe, Victoria emergency services teams have rushed to help and have has a presence in Queensland for the past three or four weeks.
Firefighters from New Zealand are also flying in to help battle the blazes.
Mr Alcock flew up to Queensland on Monday, October 30.
He has been based at Toowoomba for most of the week but moved to Brisbane on November 3 to work from there.
A Malmsbury tanker has also gone up to Queensland and next week 22 personnel made up of CFA volunteers from across the central Victorian region of District 2 will travel north to join the fight.
Mr Alcock said the strength of the fires raging across Queensland varied.
"It's very hot and dry and winds are making some of the fires quite strong," he said.
"Crews have been working hard to make it safe.
"With the weather pattern, the fire activity has been significantly increasing since that date and the Queensland crews were pretty fatigued.
"They've been grateful to the Victorian crews coming up and giving them a chop out so they can have a well earned rest."
In total, there are 150 CFA personnel on the ground either fighting the fires or in an incident management capacity.
Those Victorian frontline numbers will remain the same with firefighters relieved after a three-day deployment and replaced by the new contingent heading north.
In the past week, 211 Victorian emergency management personnel including SES crews had arrived to try and ease the bushfire disaster.
Queenslanders face a long road to recovery after firefighters finally contained the Western Downs blaze that claimed a life and burned 26,000 hectares over the past week.
People west of Cairns have been told to leave after large fires threatened Jumna Dam and Innot Hot Springs, with reports two houses have been destroyed.
And "prepare to leave" warnings were issued for residents at the Southern Downs border town of Wyberba and Carnarvon Gorge in the central highlands.
The threat appears to be over at Tara with residents allowed to return home after the ferocious fire forced hundreds to flee.
The Tara fire destroyed 58 homes, nine more than the 2019 Black Summer blaze claimed across Queensland.
It could have been worse - emergency services saved 387 houses.
About 50 people remain in evacuation centres beyond the green light to return.
A high fire danger rating will remain in north Queensland with no rain forecast, and also affect the northwest, central west and Channel Country in the coming days.
Fires have forced road closures throughout the state with an emergency declaration area announced near the far north town of Innot Hot Springs.
And a 17-year-old girl has been charged with arson over multiple Gold Coast fires that flared this week.
Federal and state government financial assistance is available, with the latter pledging $1 million toward a bushfire appeal.
It's a nightmare situation which Mr Alcock and the Victorian contingent are hoping will ease soon for their Queensland counterparts.
"All being well I'll be coming home Sunday (November 5)," Mr Alcock said.
"The fire activity up here is pretty erratic.
"They've still got a fair fire season ahead of them like we do when we get back home."
