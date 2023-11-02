Power and Demons to open BDCA Twenty20 tournament at QEO

HUNTLY North and White Hills will get the Bendigo District Cricket Association's 15th Twenty20 competition under way next week.
The Power and Demons will open the tournament at the QEO on Wednesday night from 6pm.
For the past seven seasons the Twenty20 tournament has featured teams playing four games in the regular season, but this season it has been increased to five.
The Twenty20 fixture has been built around pitting teams against each other that don't meet in one-day games during the season proper.
Combining the BDCA season-proper and the Twenty20 fixtures, teams will play every club except one twice over the course of the season.
As was the case last season, the bulk of Twenty20 games will be played as stand-alone matches at the QEO on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
There are two nights, November 15 and January 18, where a second game will also be played at Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park.
The competition will culminate with the final on Wednesday, February 28, between the top two teams.
There will be no games played on February 14 and 15 because of Melbourne Country Week.
Strathfieldsaye is the defending premier after defeating Bendigo United by 30 runs in last season's grand final.
Teams will again be permitted to play a "marquee player" from outside the BDCA in all games.
A "marquee player" must have played one game with their team to be eligible to play in the final.
Wednesday, November 8
Huntly North v White Hills at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, November 9
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat at QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, November 15
Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians at Canterbury Park, 6pm
Golden Square v Bendigo at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, November 16
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, November 22
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, November 23
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo United at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, November 29
Bendigo v Eaglehawk at QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, November 30
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, December 6
Sandhurst v White Hills at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, December 7
Bendigo v Huntly North at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, December 13
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, December 14
Golden Square v Eaglehawk at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, December 20
White Hills v Strathdale-Maristians at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, December 21
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, January 17
Huntly North v Strathfieldsaye at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, January 18
Bendigo United v Golden Square at QEO, 6pm
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst at Canterbury Park, 6pm
Wednesday, January 24
White Hills v Bendigo at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, January 25
Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, January 31
Bendigo United v Huntly North at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, February 1
Sandhurst v Bendigo at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, February 7
White Hills v Eaglehawk at QEO, 6pm
Thursday, February 8
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square at QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, February 21
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye at QEO, 6pm
