To the marvellous midwives at SJOG.
We write this with sincere thanks and gratitude for helping us through our joyous and difficult life stage events of the antenatal, birth and postpartum period with our Logan.
Your familiar faces embraced us when we were terrified. You made Ben and I feel safe when we were scared. You gave us empathy, kindness and endless support when we needed it. You all went that extra mileage with our care (including working longer hours and sleeping less I'm sure due to worry). And the list could continue.
We are ever so glad we had our baby at SJOG. It was our choice. A choice we needed due to our trauma, high need of continued care, support and additional services.
We can truly say that your high level of personal care and empathy has made a huge difference to our experience being less daunting, traumatic and horrible compared to the first.
Midwifery is a career that is so unique and critical to the lives of women, their partners and their families, particularly, when a woman is at her very peak of life's vulnerability. Keeping doing what you do.
SJOG make a difference. You are the difference in high quality care! You were our choice. A choice we are sadden may be taken away for others in our area and region.
Fight for SJOG Maternity. Be the WE too and write your appreciation on your socials.
With love and endless thanks, Emma and Ben.
Each week I look forward to reading the article written by Amanda Vanstone.
She is no longer restrained by a political party that is scared to upset anyone or to deviate from the party line. She freely expresses common sense, something I am always looking for.
Her comments (October 12, 2023) recommending we make the states and the Northern Territory do their jobs, demanding that Indigenous bodies are accountable for their own efforts, that we find out what money is being spent effectively, and demand greater accountability from the public service bodies around Australia sound quite sensible to me.
In her article today, "Confirmation bias of 'yes' voters (October 26,2023), she writes, "Every public service needs to take a good hard look at itself."
Rather than complaining about the divisions exacerbated by the Voice Referendum farce (my words) she says, "It's time for everyone to come together and get on with the job." I agree.
As our local Year 12 students are well and truly into the swing of their final exams, I wanted to take a moment address our future leaders and wish them the very best of luck.
The next few weeks will undoubtedly be challenging, but I urge you to remember that these exams are just one part of your journey.
While they are undoubtedly important, they do not define you or your worth.
Whatever happens, you should be proud of all that you have achieved so far and excited about what the future holds.
Once again, I wish you the best of luck. You've got this.
I also want to congratulate and acknowledge those who have recently competed VCAL or chosen to complete unscored VCE and those who have already entered the workforce.
Whether you will be commencing a traineeship, apprenticeship, first year of university or even a gap year, I wish you well.
We write to your newspaper from the key not-for-profit, Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia, with some important messages for your readers.
We know that many Australians have mental health issues. Unfortunately, thousands and thousands of Australians are not getting help for those issues. All too often, people end up in a hospital or an emergency department out of desperation because they just do not know where to go.
Our latest awareness campaign highlights the massive neglect of people in Australia who have a mental illness just has to stop. We specifically want to highlight to readers that if you know somebody having difficulties with mental health issues, the first key thing to do is accept there may well be a problem and then reach out and see your GP.
Your GP will be able to give you all kinds of practical suggestions on how to best handle complex situations.
We would also like to let readers know that we have a special not-for-profit network called Finding North. Put simply, it is a growing community on the internet that links people with mental health issues with others in a similar situation so that they can share their experiences.
To get information, just go to www.findingnorth.org.au
It is estimated there are at least 154,000 Australians with a severe or complex mental illness.
We specifically highlight to readers, please do not suffer in silence. Ask your GP for support and help and visit Finding North. It is free for all readers to visit and can make a world of difference.
