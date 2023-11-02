Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live blog for Friday, November 3.
We'll keep you up to date with breaking news, traffic alerts and community updates from across the Greater Bendigo region.
Our top story this morning, family violence support organisations came together for a vigil for Analyn "Logee" Osias last night, calling for the community to take responsibility for the safety of women.
Also in the news, Bendigo Health has launched its annual Christmas drive as it looks to secure the final funds to build a play space for children visiting hospital, the new owners of Piano Bar Bendigo are striving to reignite Bendigo's nightlife, and just 10.8 millimetres of rain was recorded for the month of October.
And with that, here's our blog (stick with us, it might take a moment to load).
