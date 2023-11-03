Tough defence, a team mentality at the offensive end and a resilient attitude.
That's what Yaram Yaram fans can expect to see from the new-look team when they play their WNBL season-opener against the Townsville Fire at Red Energy Arena on Saturday evening.
Yaram Yaram is the Bendigo Spirit. The club has changed its name to Yaram Yaram for this weekend's WNBL Indigenous Round.
After finishing just outside of the play-offs last season, Yaram Yaram coach Kennedy Kereama and his playing group have high expectations heading into the new season.
A strong pre-season campaign only enhanced Kereama's belief that his team is better equipped this year.
"We're going to face challenges because no team goes through a season undefeated,'' Kereama said.
"What I like about our group is the way they respond to challenges.
"This group does a great job of reacting to challenges on the fly.
"They work hard and we're fortunate to have a group that has so much experience and flexibility.
"I have a real appreciation for the way they play together and their willingness to sacrifice themselves for the betterment of the team. It's been nothing short of sensational."
She won't play in the season-opener and could miss round two as well.
Her absence leaves a hole at both ends, particularly offensively, but Kereama said his group could still produce a winning score against the Fire.
"We want to have the type of team where the opposition can put all the focus they like into one or two particular players, but we'll have three or four others bob up to fill the void,'' Kereama said.
"We don't necessarily have some of the names on paper that some of the other teams do, so that team focus is big for us."
Defensively, Canadian centre Ruth Davis will be Yaram Yaram's general.
Her ability to protect the rim is something the team lacked last season.
"We'll set high standards with our defence,'' Kereama said.
"We want to be the best defensive team in the league. Now that might take some time to reach that level, but make no mistake we want to be that good.
"Previously we probably haven't been as consistent as we would like at the defensive end, but with the players we've added to the group we think we can really grow in that area."
The Fire are the defending champions and coach Shannon Seebohm has another highly-talented group at his disposal this season.
The addition of scoring sensation Sami Whitcomb gives the Fire offence some extra spark.
"Shannon has put together an outstanding group of players,'' Kereama said.
"They have a great ability to space the floor and make good decisions.
"They have a group of blue-collar workers that are prepared to play roles.
"They're a difficult team to match up on because they don't rely on one player."
Saturday night's game starts at 5pm.
