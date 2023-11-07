'We should have tried everything' to fix 'tensions': XY witness

First Nations readers should be advised the following article references the passing of an Aboriginal child. The article also includes references to suicide.
There were many "tensions" that needed to be balanced off in the care of XY, at the forefront of these being access to her siblings.
The inquest in the Coroner's Court sitting in Bendigo is looking into the life and death of a 17-year-old Bendigo girl, known by the pseudonym XY, who died by suicide while in state care.
It has heard that she needed more contact with her family. While that was focused on her siblings, if could have been beneficial for her to have spent more time with her mother, if that had been possible.
The inquest heard that XY's mother had contacted the department before her daughter's passing to say that she loved XY and wanted to see her.
At other times she had said she wanted no further contact.
The court had also heard XY's mother did not believe allegations that XY's step-father had sexually abused her.
A Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) representative, MB (pseudonym), acknowledged those various factors created "tension".
MB said, in hindsight, "we should have tried everything, we should have made that work".
He also said it was, "not through lack of caring or lack of trying".
Many of the panel also acknowledged systemic racism as a live issue that needed to be dealt with across the state and many areas of XY's care where increased cultural competency and connection could have assisted her.
Lower caseloads, and the need to "keep and grow" the child protection workforce were also highlighted.
"That's really hard because the work is really hard," another DFFH representative, MA (pseudonym), said.
MA said the news did not frequently have positive stories on the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH), but she said staff worked "incredibly hard" and strived to do good work every day.
She said her comments were made "with the benefit of hindsight" which she said her practitioners helping XY did not have during her life.
A worker connected to XY's case, AL (pseudonym), who cannot be named said she was very sad at XY's passing, she felt she could have done more and it was "a case that would sit with her for the rest of her career".
A second worker, AC (pseudonym), said, "I just really hope that everything can lead to some real change - that's definitely what (XY) would have wanted".
A Victoria Police representative ME (pseudonym), said the panel of experts was "the right group for the way forward".
"We have a core group we can use as a vehicle to be better at this," he said.
A Bendigo and District's Aboriginal Cooperative representative, MD (pseudonym), said, for his part, he wanted to be a stronger advocate to make sure there was "an Aboriginal influence at every touchpoint".
"We're the appropriate agency to care for our own people," he said.
Earlier in the inquest, a medical expert panel of Bendigo Health, Youth Prevention and Recovery Care (YPARC), and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) representatives said there could also be further integration of services to assist patients with complex situations - like XY.
One panel member, MH (pseudonym), said further integration of sexual assault services, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers and lived experience workers in Bendigo Health would assist those with complex trauma.
The court heard that XY was one of the most high-risk and complex patients that CAMHS had seen.
One of XY's Bendigo Health workers, MI (pseudonym), described weekly in-person meetings and talks on the phone on a near daily basis.
MI said XY's complex presentations had been exacerbated by a lack of stable and permanent accommodation, and XY would also frequently present as feeling "empty".
MI said she was, and continued to be, "devastated by (XY's) tragic outcome".
Another medical expert, MF (pseudonym), said he would always encourage staff to respond in a compassionate, supportive, empathetic way.
MF said the emergency department was "an extremely difficult, fraught environment in which to work".
"It's not an ideal place particularly for young people with mental health problems," he told the inquest.
He said plans had been drawn up for a mental health specific emergency department which he said was on the government schedule of works for Bendigo Health.
