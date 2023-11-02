Fire damages one home, threatens two others in Maiden Gully

Fire crews are tackling a caravan fire in Maiden Gully that has damaged a house and threatened two others.
Nine CFA units as well as Fire Rescue Victoria were at the Amanda Drive address, with units spilling into Rachel Drive.
When they arrived at the house shortly after 4.43pm they found a house partially alight and cars burning.
Firefighters could be seen near the burnt cars parked in the backyard of a house and there were signs of smoke damage visible on the front of the property.
Others were stationed on the other side of the block at Rachel Terrace where they successfully protected properties.
Smoke from the blaze was spreading across the Maiden Gully area.
A large crowd gathered near the scene as fire fighters checked the inside of the house, with some fire units having to navigate around peak-hour traffic
Police and ambulance officers were also called to the scene, with the fire declared under control at 5.14pm with mopping up continuing.
Amanda Drive remains closed to traffic.
Emergency crews are yet to confirm how the fire might have started.
