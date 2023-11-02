Bendigo Advertiser
Fire burning in Knowsley, east of Bendigo

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Firefighters are warning people there is a grassfire at Sims Lane, Knowsley.

