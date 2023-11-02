Fire burning in Knowsley, east of Bendigo

Firefighters are warning people there is a grassfire at Sims Lane, Knowsley.
There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
"Firefighters are responding to this fire and will remain in the area," the CFA says.
"Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities as firefighters extinguish the fire".
Ten firefighting appliances are in the Lake Eppalock area responding to the fire.
Unless the situation changes, the CFA does not expect to issue another message about the fire.
