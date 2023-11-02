FRESH from a stirring Group 3 Apiam Bendgo Cup triumph with Interpretation on Wednesday, the powerful Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable has another country cup feature in its sights.
The state's leading trainers are heavily represented in the 36 nominations for next Wednesday's $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2006m).
Maher and Eustace have six horses nominated for the feature, traditionally run the day after the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington.
They will be hoping to defend their Melbourne Cup crown in next Tuesday's race with 2022 winner Gold Trip, Future History, Right You Are and Ashrun all guaranteed a run and Interpretation having leapt to 24th in the order of entry following his thrilling Bendigo Cup win.
READ MORE:
The pair are also hoping to sneak a run with United Nations, who is 27th in the cup order of entry, and will seek to qualify with a win in the Group 3 Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m) on Victoria Derby Day this Saturday.
Maher and Eustace's six Kyneton Cup entries are headlined by recent Moe Cup (2050m) runner-up Convenor.
He is joined by Maserartie Boy, Kettle Hill, Ruling, Thought Of That and Wyclif.
After saddling up the runner-up in this week's Bendigo Cup, Brayden Star, Cranbourne trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young have two horses nominated for the Kyneton Cup - Suizuro and Daiquri.
The winner of this year's Moe Cup, Suizuro finished fifth behind Interpretation in the Bendigo Cup.
A potentially strong hand for Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman includes the top-rated horse in the nominations, Pounding, Red Sun Sensation and Hennessy Lad.
Both Pounding and Red Sun Sensation are also in the nominations for the Listed Furphy Plate (1800m) at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day.
The Kyneton Cup has attracted local interest, with Macedon Lodge/Kyneton trainer Liam Howley nominating last year's race winner Station One and the improving New York Hurricane.
Station One returned from a 12-week let up to run in last month's Listed Seymour Cup (1600m), while New York Hurricane was a luckless third over 1700m on Geelong Cup day last week.
Kyneton's Neil Dyer, who won the cup in 2002 with Mrs Bently, has nominated Mohican Heights.
Should he make the field, the seven-year-old gelding would be first-up, having not raced since finishing midfield in the $200,000 Darwin Cup (2050m) in early August.
The Tasmanian import Metaverse shapes as an intriguing potential runner.
The four-year-old gelding, trained at Longford by Angela Brakery, has a win and five consecutive top-three placings from his last six starts at Launceston and Devonport.
In a major boost for the Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club, Wednesday's meeting will be the first cup meeting to be run at Kyneton with a crowd in attendance since 2019.
No crowds were allowed on course in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, while last year's meeting was transferred to Bendigo due to flooding at Kyneton.
READ MORE:
Aurora Symphony (Symon Wilde)
Blazerro (Annabel Neasham)
Convenor (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)
Daiquiri (Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young)
Denero (Michael Huglin)
Fine Weather (Damien Walkley)
Fire Glo Too (Ben, Will and JD Hayes)
Flash Mary (Cindy Alderson)
Florida Dream (Luke Oliver)
Garachico (Leon and Troy Corstens)
Glentaneous (Anthony and Sam Freedman)
Harmysian (Clayton Douglas)
Hennessy Lad (Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman)
Kettle Hill (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)
Kiss The Bride (Andrew Dale)
Luv A Duck (Damien Walkley)
Maserartie Boy (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)
Metaverse (Angela Brakey)
Mohican Heights (Neil Dyer)
New York Hurricane (Liam Howley)
Not Usual Glorious (Travis Doudle)
Place Of Gold (Cliff Brown)
Pounding (Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman)
Rebadge (Leon and Troy Corstens)
Red Sun Sensation (Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman)
Ruling (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)
Run Walrus Run (Brooke Verwey-Mitchell)
Samedi (Charlotte Littlefield)
She's A Con (Graham Begg)
Sibaaq (Annabel Neasham)
Station One (Liam Howley)
Suizuro (Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young)
Think I'm Famous (Nigel Blackiston)
Thought Of That (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)
Wyclif (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)
Yellowbrick Road (Patrick Kearney)
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.