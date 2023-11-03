Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Premier League bowls: Round three preview

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat selector Paul Moller. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kangaroo Flat selector Paul Moller. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Kangaroo Flat will welcome back skipper Barry Anset for its intriguing clash with an in-form Golden Square.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.