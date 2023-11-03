Bendigo Premier League bowls: Round three preview

Kangaroo Flat will welcome back skipper Barry Anset for its intriguing clash with an in-form Golden Square.
Anset has missed the opening two games, with Paul Moller taking over as skipper in his absence.
The Flat has gone 1-1 in those games with a monster 70-shot win over Inglewood last week, kickstarting their season.
Selector Paul Moller highlighted the importance of a solid start to the campaign in the pre-season and said after a challenging opening-round clash against South Bendigo, the Flat are now on the right track.
"We were disappointing in the first game, but to bounce back the following week with a 70-shot victory, which is pretty much another rink win for us, has put us into form and in the right direction, but it's a big test this week," Moller said.
"The rink I was skipping won quite convincingly, but we've been the one moved around for Barry (Anset) to slot back in, and usually in the Premier League, it is the teams that have the best depth who win, which is what he adds for us."
Anset joins a new-look skipper quartet of himself, Gregory Podesta, Bradley Marron and Malcolm McLean.
It will be the first game for Podesta and Marron against their old side.
"That will add an extra dimension to the game," Moller said.
"We'll just have to keep those two focused on the job if there's any sledges heading their way."
Like the season as a whole, Moller said a strong start was vital to success this Saturday.
"Once they get up, they're a very confident and loud team, so it's a matter of jumping them early," he said.
"They are a quality side, and if everyone isn't at their best, we'll struggle."
Square sits third on the ladder, undefeated with a 2-0 record after a superb win at Moama last weekend.
MOAMA VS SOUTH BENDIGO
What many thought could be an early prelude to this year's grand final only a couple of weeks ago takes on a very different outlook for Moama.
They sit 0-2 with a clash against the 2-0 Diggers in front of them this Saturday.
It's hard to envisage the Steamers dropping to 0-3, but the Diggers are playing a strong brand that has seen them defeat Flat and Eaglehawk.
Even if the Steamers were to falter again on their home greens, there's still a strong chance we'll see these two in the post-season at some stage, but a 0-3 start in a 14-round season leaves little room for manoeuvre.
Steamers seconds, Barry Brennan and Emma Simmonds, have swapped rinks.
Meanwhile, Steamers third Cass Millerick has been elevated to the Australian Jackaroos squad for 2024.
EAGLEHAWK VS BENDIGO
Eaglehawk will need to be at its best against top-of-the-table Bendigo.
The Royals have been mightily impressive in the opening fortnight, comfortably beating pre-season favourites Moama and Bendigo East in the grand final rematch.
The rink of Tim Arnold, Charlie Manning, Lachlan Darroch and Stephanie Priest has been superb, ranking third in the league for shot differential (+25).
The Hawks have made two changes, with Russell Simmonds and Jesse Rohan in for Ken Rusbridge and Phillip Francis.
INGLEWOOD VS BENDIGO EAST
Two winless teams who are desperate to get on the board for different reasons.
The Magpies made last year's grand final, while the Woodies are attempting to bounce back from a 70-shot thrashing last week.
