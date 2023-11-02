HDFNL: Ruck ammunition for Demons with addition of Crisp

WHITE Hills' bid to finally break its enduring premiership drought has been given a massive boost with the addition of a former Bendigo inter-league ruckman.
Callum Crisp has been unveiled as the Demons' latest addition, giving White Hills some much-needed ammunition in what's a Heathcote District league that is stacked with quality ruckmen across the competition.
Crisp previously played with South Bendigo in the BFNL in 2018-19 where his team-mates included new Demons' co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz.
Crisp was a member of the BFNL inter-league team that thrashed Outer East by 99 points at the QEO in 2019.
Also a best and fairest winner at Benalla in 2021, Crisp this year played for the Noosa Tigers in the AFL Queensland competition, featuring in their best players in eight of his 17 games.
"We're rapt to have signed Crispy; we spoke to him before he went up up to Noosa this year and we touched based with him again and, fortunately, he's just landed a job back here in Bendigo," White Hills' co-coach Jack Fallon said on Thursday.
"I'm really excited by him joining us. I played against him when he was at South and I was at Eaglehawk and he was always a player we put a lot of time into trying to stop.
"He was only young back then, but ruckmen get better with age and more experience under their belt. I spoke with a couple of mates up at Noosa and he absolutely dominated this year, so it's a great pick-up and he's super keen.
"Through his time at South Bendigo and Benalla he has played with six or seven of the guys already and there's a few of us who have played against him, so he's going to fit in really well."
As well as Crisp, White Hills - which won its last senior premiership in 1988 - has also added to its defensive stocks with the addition of Alex Davis.
Davis joins the Demons having spent the past three seasons playing with Boort in the North Central league.
Prior to playing with Boort Davis played at Calivil United, including in the Demons' 2017 premiership, while he was also a Loddon Valley inter-league representative in 2018.
"Alex is going to be super for us. We probably lacked another key backman this year, but he also has that versatility as well in that he can go forward if we need him to," Fallon said.
"He was looking for a bit of a change, he lives close to the oval and knows a few people already at White Hills, so we're really happy to have him on board.
"He was in Boort's best players in 10 of their 16 games this year, so he's coming off a good year across half-back. It's going to be great to have him floating across our half-back line with Nick Warnock."
Davis and Crisp join White Hills after the Demons this year finished third.
At this stage the only key departures from the Demons are experienced midfielder Brady Childs, who has retired, while Bayden Fallon is heading back to Goulburn Valley league club Mooroopna.
As well as the addition of Davis and Crisp, the Demons' defence will also be strengthened by the return of Kaiden Skelton, who missed all of the 2023 season with an ACL injury.
The Demons will begin their pre-season training on Monday, November 27, and there will be plenty of fire in the belly of White Hills' players after how 2023 finished.
White Hills gave itself two cracks at getting through to its first grand final since 2005, but squandered both opportunities, losing the second semi-final to Heathcote by 15 points and the preliminary final to Mount Pleasant by four points.
The Demons kicked a combined 16.32 in those two defeats and after losing to Mount Pleasant in the preliminary final in a game where they had six more scoring shots then had to watch on as the Blues the following week went on to win the premiership.
"No doubt it was disappointing how it finished... we probably should have been there (on grand final day) had we kicked straight, but full credit to Mounts," Fallon said.
"They played well on the day, dominated us through the midfield and made it count when they needed to.
"They lost the grand final last year and to come through from the elimination final, they just kept finding a way and they got their reward for effort in getting over the line."
Although White Hills' senior premiership drought was unable to be broken this year, the Demons won the A grade netball premiership and reserves flag and had five of their 10 teams in grand finals.
