Bendigo's Dyson Daniels produced an outstanding defensive game to help the New Orleans Pelicans overcome a 22-point deficit and defeat NBA rival the Oklahoma City Thunder.
At one stage the Pelicans missed 19 three-point attempts in a row, but they worked their way back into the game on the back of their defence.
They outscored the Thunder 64-44 across the second and third quarters and held their nerve down the stretch to win 110-106.
Daniels had eight points, four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist, but it was his defence on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that was most impressive.
Daniels and Herb Jones restricted the Thunder star to 20 points on 8-20 shooting.
Daniels frustrated Gilgeous-Alexander with his superb footwork and athleticism.
Daniels' Australian Boomers' team-mate Josh Giddey had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.
The Pelicans improved to 3-1 ahead of a home game against Detroit on Friday morning (AEDT).
