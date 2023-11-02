Bendigo Advertisersport
Dyson Daniels plays crucial role in Pelicans' gutsy victory

Updated November 2 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:09pm
Former Bendigo Braves guard Dyson Daniels. Picture by Getty Images
Bendigo's Dyson Daniels produced an outstanding defensive game to help the New Orleans Pelicans overcome a 22-point deficit and defeat NBA rival the Oklahoma City Thunder.

