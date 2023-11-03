Bendigo Advertiser
Mick McInnes appointed Bendigo Thunder coach for 2024

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
New Bendigo Thunder coach Mick McInnes flanked by assistant coach Hannah Perry, captain Shae Murphy and members of the club's committee. Picture by Darren Howe
After four years out of the coaching landscape, Mick McInnes is refreshed and ready for a new challenge.

