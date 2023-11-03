Mick McInnes appointed Bendigo Thunder coach for 2024

After four years out of the coaching landscape, Mick McInnes is refreshed and ready for a new challenge.
McInnes was recently announced as Bendigo Thunder Women's Football Club's new senior coach.
It is his first time in a coaching role since leading Echuca's senior women's side during their formative years of 2017-2019, where he made a grand final.
McInnes said he feels ready to get back in the saddle.
"I've had some time off and thought if anything came up, I might have another crack," McInnes said.
"Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke (Thunder captain) messaged me out of the blue, so I spoke to them, and they're pretty passionate with where they want to go, which impressed me, so I signed on."
Before Echuca, McInnes had previously held junior and reserve roles at Rochester, Echuca United, and Mathoura.
Between 2000-2010 McInnes was a development coach for the Bendigo Pioneers holding various roles.
With a background in young player development, McInnes said he looks forward to being able to help improve the skillset of his new players.
"I've mostly been in juniors, and seeing a kid from whatever age develop is something I really enjoy," he said.
"But it's the same with all coaching from once you start pre-season to the end of it, and you see the vast improvement, it gives me immense satisfaction."
"Not knowing a lot of the girls and their skillset, the focus this pre-season will be on basic skills plus fitness."
Club stalwart Murphy-Burke will again suit up for the Thunder.
McInnes says the much-respected leader will be vital for him to succeed.
"She is going to be crucial for me and one of the reasons why I said yes," he said.
"She'll still be playing and will help out when I need.
"Shae-Lee (Murphy-Burke) and the other girls I've come across so far all seem excited and would have been happy to have started even earlier."
Pre-season for the Thunder begins on Wednesday, November 15, from 6.00pm at Weeroona Oval.
McInnes is urging anyone keen to come have a kick.
"The door is open for anybody who wants to come have a crack," he said.
"Leading into Christmas, we'll be training five Wednesdays in a row, so that will give you a good chance to come along and get a feel for it.
"It will be a positive atmosphere as well as I like to see players enjoying their time because it's a hard game to play."
The club is also on the lookout for a new trainer.
Remuneration is being offered as part of the job.
The Thunder finished fifth in the CVFLW in 2023, missing the finals by a single win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.