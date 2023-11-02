Do you want to open a small business in the heart of Bendigo?
Well you may have the opportunity to purchase a two-storey restaurant located at 2 High Street.
The Imperial Palace Chinese restaurant will go to auction on November 3 and has an asking price of between $1.5 and $1.65 million.
The building has been fully kitted out with a commercial kitchen, dining furniture and has a large commercial space available.
MORE NEWS:
Zoned in the commercial one space the building could continue to function as an eatery or be redesigned into another commercial outlet depending on the new potential owner's choice.
This potential carryover as a restaurant is possible because the Imperial Palace business is also for sale as well as the building.
The building and business is located at the bottom of Forest Street and close to View Street, putting it right in the heart of the CBD.
The auction will take place at 11am.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.