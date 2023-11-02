Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Health Christmas Appeal underway to build a play space

DC
By David Chapman
November 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Memphis, 8, and Amelia Pinchbeck, 7, help decorate the Christmas tree to launch the 2023 Bendigo Health Christmas Appeal. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Memphis, 8, and Amelia Pinchbeck, 7, help decorate the Christmas tree to launch the 2023 Bendigo Health Christmas Appeal. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Health needs a further $300,000 to build a play space for children visiting hospital and the hope is the 2023 Christmas appeal can go some way towards raising the necessary funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.