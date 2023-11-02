Bendigo Health needs a further $300,000 to build a play space for children visiting hospital and the hope is the 2023 Christmas appeal can go some way towards raising the necessary funds.
The appeal was launched on November 2 with the help of seven-year-old Amelia Pinchbeck from White Hills.
Amelia has hemiplegic cerebral palsy and has received on-going rehabilitation at Bendigo Health since she was 10 months' old.
This has involved occupational therapy, physiotherapy, sessions with speech pathologists and clinicians under the Victorian Paediatric Rehabilitation Service (VPRS) through the Royal Children's Hospital.
For Amelia's mum Jennifer, the prospect of an all inclusive play space accessible to all children is an exciting one.
"It will help make therapy so much easier," Jennifer said.
"Kids learn best through play and to have the ability to play and learn at the same time makes it easier for them to engage (with therapy).
"Amelia has had a very big journey. This year she has had two major procedures.
"She's a happy girl who goes to a local primary school and is into different sports and it's incredible what she can do."
More than 100 children from across the Loddon Mallee region are treated by Bendigo Health rehabilitation services at any one time, attending as much as two or three times a week.
The purpose-built play space will become a place for therapists and patients in the VPRS to use during therapy sessions and at other times when children within the service just wish to play.
Fundraising started about 18 months ago and more than half of the $635,421 needed to construct the play space has already been raised.
Bendigo Health's chief corporate affairs officer Sarah McAdie said Bendigo Health was committed to helping transform rehabilitation for local children.
"The development seeks to improve the wellbeing of young patients by providing them with a supportive environment to play and recover," she said.
"At this time of the year we know the community is really generous and we appreciate the generosity of the community and organisations that have so far supported this great initiative."
Ms McAdie said the play space had been designed with input from clinical staff to ensure the right surfaces and challenges were included for the right combination of play and rehabilitation.
She said her vision was to see siblings of children visiting the hospital for treatment or rehabilitation using the play space.
"One exciting aspect is the play space will have a tunnel which is wheelchair-friendly," Ms McAdie said.
"It's close to being a first. It is a unique play space. It's going to be an asset for Bendigo as well as a treatment space."
The play space will be located close to the Clinical Services Campus on Lucan Street and is designed to complement services that will be located in the new campus.
Ms McAdie said they hoped to break ground on the play space in 2024.
The 2023 Bendigo Health Christmas Appeal. was launched at Bendigo Bank Central branch with the bank being the naming rights sponsor.
Bendigo bank regional manager for the Northern Central Region Kendall Beattie urged people to get behind the appeal.
"I was shown where the the play space will go and it is in a really good spot," he said.
"It's going to be a really great outcome."
Donations can be made online at www.bendigohealth.org.au/Christmas
