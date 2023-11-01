December 5 hit-off for EVCA Twenty20 competition

THE Emu Valley Cricket Association's 2023-24 Twenty20 competition is set for a December 5 hit-off.
The eight competing teams have been split into two pools for the competition, which will again be played on Tuesday nights culminating in a final on Sunday, February 4.
The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semi finals.
Pool A features Mandurang, Marong, Axe Creek and United.
READ MORE: BDCA: Team of the round - round two
Pool B includes Spring Gully, Sedgwick, Bendigo Strikers and California Gully.
Of the EVCA's division one clubs, neither Emu Creek or West Bendigo are competing in the tournament, which will again be sponsored by Cathcart Smash Repairs.
The competition has been condensed from what has been its traditional five rounds to three rounds, plus two semi finals and a final.
United is the defending premier after beating Mandurang by two wickets in last season's grand final.
United has won three of the five Twenty20 titles since the competition began in 2018-19.
Tuesday, December 5
Mandurang v Marong
Axe Creek v United
Spring Gully v Sedgwick
Bendigo Strikers v California Gully
Tuesday, December 12
Marong v Axe Creek
United v Mandurang
Sedgwick v Bendigo Strikers
California Gully v Spring Gully
Tuesday, January 16
Mandurang v Axe Creek
Marong v United
Bendigo Strikers v Spring Gully
California Gully v Sedgwick
Tuesday, January 23
1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B
1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A
Sunday, February 4
United (19), Spring Gully (17), Sedgwick (14), Marong (10), West Bendigo (10), Mandurang (9), California Gully (6), Maiden Gully (6), Emu Creek (4), Axe Creek (1), Bendigo Strikers (0).
Meanwhile, in the season proper it's halfway through round three in division one.
Round three will be competed this Saturday, with Marong having already secured first innings points in its game against West Bendigo at Ken Wust Oval.
Division one stage of play:
United 9-300 v Sedgwick 0-0 at Ewing Park.
West Bendigo 62 & 0-21 v Marong 5-139 at Ken Wust Oval.
Mandurang 266 v Emu Creek 0-0 at Pearce Reserve.
Spring Gully 274 v California Gully 0-0 at Spring Gully.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.