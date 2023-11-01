Bendigo Advertiser
December 5 hit-off for EVCA Twenty20 competition

Luke West
Luke West
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:50am
Last season's EVCA Twenty20 premiers United. Picture by Luke West
THE Emu Valley Cricket Association's 2023-24 Twenty20 competition is set for a December 5 hit-off.

