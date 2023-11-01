Bendigo butcher shop Meat Matters has been named best in the state in three categories at an industry awards night.
The business won gold for their barbecue traditional sausage, chicken and leek sausage and best gourmet burger-brisket, jalapeno and cheese at the Australian Meat Industry Council state awards, held in Melbourne
Managing director Mal Johnstone said the business had consistently won sausage awards every year since 2009.
"These awards are such a fantastic achievement not only to acknowledge the quality and standard of products from our business, but demonstrates the strong level of quality from butcher shops across our region," he said.
"It's such a team effort from our staff consistency and hard efforts to win first at regional level and also win first at state level."
The business qualifies for the national awards, which would be held at the Gold Coast in February 2024.
