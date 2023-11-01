Bendigo Advertiser
Meat Matters wins big at Australian Meat Industry Council awards

November 2 2023 - 8:30am
Meat Matters with their three gold trophies at the Australian Meat INdustry Council awrads on the weekend.
Bendigo butcher shop Meat Matters has been named best in the state in three categories at an industry awards night.

