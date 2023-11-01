Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live blog for Thursday, November 2.
Hopefully you've pulled up OK after the fantastic Bendigo Cup. Did we snap a picture of you yesterday? Find out here or discover race winners here.
Leading our coverage this morning, a Bendigo woman has declared her brother is dead to her after he abused her girls.
Meanwhile, a business owner has revealed her distress after someone broke into her shop, and family violence groups are banding together to honour the life of Analyn Osias - the woman allegedly murdered on Sunday, October 29
And with that, here's our blog (stick with us, it might take a moment to load).
