Trawalla man faces court after string of alleged catalytic converter thefts

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated November 2 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 4:30am
A Trawalla man has faced court after allegedly stealing and stripping cars of their catalytic converters, before setting them on fire in bushland around Ballarat.

