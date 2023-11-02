Drag racing, orchestras and coffee: What to do this weekend

Strap in for a fast paced weekend as Holden's face down Fords at the Heathcote Park Raceway on Saturday.
It is just one of the events on offer throughout central Victoria as we enter the final month of Spring.
If high-octane racing is not your thing you could check out the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's performance of Beethoven's Symphony No.6 Pastoral.
Conductor Benjamin Northey is bringing it to Bendigo as the orchestra celebrates 20 hears with him at the helm.
Or maybe the highlight of your weekend could be testing the skills of the extremely talented new barista at Madame Jude's, Yaya Hou.
"We got really lucky," cafe owner Owen Stuchbery says of the appointment.
