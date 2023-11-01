Bendigo Advertiser
Oliver departs Bendigo a winner on Fortunate Kiss

By Nathan Spicer
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:28pm
Damien Oliver returns to the mounting yard a winner for the final time at the Bendigo Jockey Club. Picture by Racing Photos
Champion jockey Damien Oliver has farewelled Bendigo with a win aboard five-year-old bay mare Fortunate Kiss.

