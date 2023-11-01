Oliver departs Bendigo a winner on Fortunate Kiss

Champion jockey Damien Oliver has farewelled Bendigo with a win aboard five-year-old bay mare Fortunate Kiss.
Unwanted in betting, the $13.80 chance gave bookies plenty to cheer about in the Bendigo Locksmiths Bm78 Handicap over 1100m.
The Daniel Bowman-trained mare notched up the third win of its career ahead of local galloper Colsridge, trained by Arthur Pace.
Oliver settled towards the back of the field from the jump and still had plenty to do with 200m to go. He showed great patience and made his move through the middle to storm home to the cheer of his supporters.
Jockey Oliver - who announced he will retire at the end of the year - said he loved racing at Bendigo.
"I haven't won a Cup here, but I've ridden lots of winners over the years here, and you couldn't ask for a better track,'' he said.
"It's great to come and ride here, and certainly one of my favourite tracks."
Oliver outlined how he got the best out of the roughie.
"Dan said she can be a bit tricky in the gates, but I watched her replays, and I got the feeling she'd like a peekaboo ride like that, and we were able to work it out nicely today."
Trainer Bowman spoke on her difficult racing style.
"She's got good talent and is a borderline Group horse, but she just gives it away at the start every time," Bowman said.
"Finally, we've been able to get Ollie on her.
"I thought if he couldn't get her to jump, no one would and she jumped probably too good for the way we were going to ride her but saved ground and got there in the last couple of bounds, so we're delighted."
Fortunate Kiss was first up from a five-month break, where it finished 12th at Flemington.
Local Colsridge rode a similar race, finishing strongly and hitting the line hard, coming over the top of the rest of the field.
