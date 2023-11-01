MATERIAL Dreams continued an unbeaten start to her career with a convincing win in the 1100m benchmark 64 on Bendigo Cup day.
The three-year-old filly returned from a 17-week spell for Flemington trainer Nick Ryan to prevail in a small field of seven.
It followed wins in her previous campaign at Moe and Wodonga in May.
Ryan, who notched up an early double after Haaracaine's win two races earlier, said he had learned to be patient with Material Dreams following a few setbacks.
"We've got some lovely owners, Greg Lewis and his wife Jackie, and they've left it up to me and they've been very patient and we've got her right.
"She's a three-year-old filly that's three from three, she's very gutsy, she's professional and the sky's the limit for her."
"She's been very professional from day one. She came in to me and it was more or less just point and shoot and I've just guided her in the right way."
The in-form trainer praised a clever ride from Blaike McDougall on the daughter of Lean Mean Machine and Lincoln's Sunset.
"It was a good ride by Blaike, he let her balance up. The second horse we thought trialled really good and she let down well," Ryan said.
"She probably got a little bit lost when she went to the front and she's probably got a lot of improvement in her as well, so it's exciting going forward.
"It's just a little bit of a shame that she had that bit of a setback. We were looking for some other races, but the horse comes first and we got her right and we were rewarded.
"It's a very cheap thing in racing, patience, but not a lot of people have it. But, anyway, we've been rewarded today."
She's been very professional from day one. She came in to me and it was more or less just point and shoot and I've just guided her in the right way- Nick Ryan
Bankroll, for Benalla trainer Peter Burgun, was a gallant second, less than half a length off the winner.
Hydro Star was third.
Ryan will have one more runner on cup day, with He's Beset going around in race eight.
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.