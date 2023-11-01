Bendigo Advertiser
Material Dreams makes it three straight wins for Flemington trainer Nick Ryan

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:25pm
Material Dreams, ridden by Blaike McDougall, charges to victory on Bendigo Cup day. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
MATERIAL Dreams continued an unbeaten start to her career with a convincing win in the 1100m benchmark 64 on Bendigo Cup day.

