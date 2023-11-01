Local Salassi a gallant third as Big Brew snares impressive win

Eight-year-old brown gelding Big Brew ($6.20) snuck home ahead of Angry Skies ($4.20) in a thrilling fourth race on Bendigo Cup day
One of the best finishes of the day was made even better as local roughie Salassi ($41) put in a superb run to claim third in a photo.
The Seymour-based Big Brew welcomed the trip back to 1600m in the 38th Battalion Bm70 Handicap after dropping to 1440m at Caufield last time out.
It was the Lee and Shannon Hope trained horse's sixth career win and first since April at Geelong.
Big Brew hooked to the outside from sixth just before entering the straight and came on strong to jump over the top of Salassi to win just ahead of Angry Skies.
Winning jockey Jordan Childs said the race played to Big Brew's strengths.
"It panned out perfectly," he said.
"We got a bit of cover a couple of pairs back.
"They went along at a genuine enough gallop, and when I popped him out, he always hits a bit of a flat spot, but he just kept building to the line.
"He's probably a lot better horse when he can have that run where he can come to the outside and just have plenty of clear air.
"The other day, I was stuck down on the fence and just had to find a way through, and he's probably not as dominant, so today was a lot better."
Trainer Lee Hope said he had been building towards this victory.
"He's been racing very consistently, and we've been happy with him, so there was no reason not to bring him today,'' he said.
"There was the race at Caulfield where he just got beaten by one that was just a little bit better than him, so we thought we'd wait and see here if the track suits him, which it did."
Salassi is trained by Bendigo's Matthew Enright and looked poised to cause a shock, leading from about 350m left to the 100m to go mark, but eventually finished third in what is still a great performance.
Fellow locally trained horse Makusha finished sixth.
