Entertainers Nick Yates and Luke Farrugia, astride pint-sized stuffed horses, were greeting racegoers as they arrived for a day out at the 2023 Bendigo Cup.
It was an off-beat way to start the day.
The weather was beautiful for the 2023 Bendigo Cup, the pair also known as 'Giddy Up', enthused.
"The last few years have been so bitterly cold. The ladies were wearing gumboots with their finery," Yates said.
While he was playing "nice songs that make people happy", Farrugia, on the other hand, was playing music "to make people win".
But as for their steeds, Yates told anyone who asked that his horse's name was 'Invest in bank shares'.
Closer to the action, 2023 Bendigo Cup ambassador Kimberley Furness was lounging by the track with some friends Jacqui Trimby, Brikitta Kool Daniels and Moira Pasquali.
The founder and editor of rural women's business magazine OAK, who was 2022 runner up in the Agrifutures Australian Rural Women's Award, Furness said she welcomed the opportunity to promote Bendigo's big event, which brought people and businesses together and saw many racegoers "supporting local" in the leadup.
Ed English from Goornong and his group were also trackside enjoying the "gorgeous day", "pleasant crowd" and booming yellow roses.
"But the local trainers are struggling," said English, who was holding out for a win in later races.
Ian and Marian Holmes were reminded of years past when their son Paul, aged two or three, disappeared into the Cup crowd and went missing for hours.
"It was chockers out here, it was before they banned eskies," Marian said.
By comparison the crowd on Cup Day 2023 was "very comfortable".
Paul, now 33, still likes the races, his parents said.
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus estimated there were well in excess of 5000 people at the Epsom course before the main event was run.
"I reckon we'll get to around 6000," he said.
By 3.30pm some drinkers were starting to switch to spirits in the Sailors Guide Bar, which had been selling "lots of sparkling of all varieties".
Fiona Stewart, from Maldon, was having "the best time ever" and had nothing but praise for the bar and event overall.
Elsewhere, high heels were starting to come off and in the Palms village compound enthusiastic dancing to an Abba tribute band had broken out.
Wheelchair-bound Kim Mammoliti had been unable to access her bar of choice because of a step up to enter but said she was used to this sort of challenge.
Ms Mammoliti, who was dressed in a glittering jade strapless dress, came to the cup every year.
"I come with a carer and meet friends. I love dressing up," she said.
Another big fashion fan was Channmealea Brooks, whose husband had dedicated the day to taking photos of her.
In past years Jeffrey Brooks (left), would've spent the day drinking and gambling in the bar, he said.
But this year he was only having the odd bet while enjoying the sun and snapping Channmealea.
The couple, who met when Channmealea was living in Woodvale, were married in March.
So far what she likes about racing are just the pictures, she said.
For Des and Alison Ring, the interest was more equine focused.
The couple, from Seymour, are members of the syndicate Vic Hustlers, a group which originally had around 1000 investors.
"We're not personally outlaying a lot of money but we've got a share in eight horses," Alison said.
Now retired, the couple follow their race horses around in an RV.
Unfortunately Bellinger, who was running in race six, didn't come home for them this time.
Around the grounds, former Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne was rumoured to be out and about but had left with her horse, Smokin' Princess, after it ran without placing in race three.
Retiring jockey Damien Oliver, on the other hand, was on deck for the full day.
In the early afternoon he turned up at the Carlton marquee to talk with local trainer and emcee Brent Stanley, who he had trained as an apprentice with.
The legendary jockey described Bendigo as one of the best tracks in Victoria.
"It's a big, open fair track, and I love coming up here," he said.
The 51-year-old, who has never won a Bendigo Cup, told Stanley he had "good chances all day" and later won race six on Fortunate Kiss.
His hopes of a "fairytale Bendigo Cup farewell" with a race seven win on Hezashocka were dashed when favourite Interpretation took out the 2400m event.
