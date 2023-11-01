IT WASN'T quite the fairytale win Toby Lake was hoping for on his hometown cup day, but the young Bendigo trainer was full of admiration for his tough-as-nails stayer Aquila Volare.
On the back up from last Saturday's St Arnaud Cup (2000m), the five-year-old son of Free Eagle and Lissom did not disappoint stable followers and local punters by finishing third in the 2400m benchmark 64 handicap.
Aquila Volare was only narrowly edged out in a blanket finish by the winner Haaracaine and Stand Up For Me.
The final margins were a nose and a nose.
A protest, third against first, for alleged interference in the straight was dismissed with Aquila Volare staying put in the pecking order.
Lake was, however, thrilled with the five-year-old gelding's performance.
"It was a good run - Laura (Lafferty) rode him beautifully. He was given the perfect run behind the favourite and she got on the back of the right horses," he said.
"He had his chance, but he was just a little bit crowded late, but he acquitted himself really well.
"He obviously backed up from St Arnaud on Saturday, but was really good in doing that.
"He's a really tough horse. He really loves hard ground and I think he can pick up a few wins in the summer"
Lake said the ultimate aim was to target a few 3000m events at Moonee Valley over the coming months.
"He won't spell from here, but he'll have a really easy week or 10 days before we ramp it again," he said.
"There's plenty of options for him.
"It would have been better to win, no doubt, but it was awesome to do that on cup day.
"I don't want to work myself up to get disappointed, but I really think the mare (Volpe Risorsa) is going to be hard to beat in race five."
A third straight placing for Aquila Volare came on the back of consecutive seconds in the Manangatang and St Arnaud cups.
After surviving a protest from his former assistant, winning trainer Nick Ryan was full of praise for Haaracaine, who made it back-to-back wins after knocking over his maiden at his previous start at Ballarat.
"It's a big effort from the horse. He's gone from 1400 to 2000 to win his maiden at Ballarat then he's stepped up to the 2400 at his sixth start," he said.
"What more can he do? He's a really nice, young, progressive stayer."
"This is one we actually bought as a yearling at Tattersalls. He's got a bit of presence about him, this horse.
He's still a bull, but the way he moved and the way he walked (was what appealed).
"He's got very patient owners, we broke him in in the UK and he's come out here and he's had a lot of preps, in and out, and now it's starting to come to fruition now he's starting to get out to his right trip."
