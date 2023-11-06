MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley is expecting a much improved effort from his stable star Virtuous Circle in Tuesday's $8.4 million Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington.
The four-year-old entire - a brilliant runner-up in this year's Group 1 ATC Derby (2400m) at Randwick - has provided Howley with the standout moment of his training career to date as his first Melbourne Cup starter.
Rated a $151 chance on the TAB fixed odds market, Virtuous Circle has mixed his form in the lead up to the cup.
But despite a disappointing last start eighth in the $500,000 Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m), the son of Almanzor and She Is Stryking has retained the complete faith of his trainer.
Howley, who also operates an on-course training facility at nearby Kyneton, has been quick to forgive Virtuous Circle's Geelong Cup run, but is instead relying on an entirely luckless, but nevertheless eye-catching effort in the Group 3 Bart Cummings (2520m) a month ago as a better guide to his chances in the race that stops a nation.
"If you take out the Geelong Cup run, he was probably the horse on the up. I thought his run in the Bart Cummings was enormous, he just needed to get to the outside and from there he's probably in the finish," he said.
"That happens and the conversation about him is very different.
"Everyone loves a good barrier - we don't. From barrier four, they just collapsed on him straight away and then they walked and then we ran up the back of every bum we could find.
"Every time Damian (Lane) tried to get room, something else jumped in front of him and cut him off.
"I still thought he hit the line really well even though he never had any room. He pulled up like he had never gone around.
"So we were quite buoyant at that stage that we were on the right track.
"I then went to Geelong hoping to see him hit the line, but there were a few genuine excuses out of it, so I was happy to draw a line through that.
"He's bounced back really well and his work has been good, so he goes into the cup in good order."
Virtuous Circle will be ridden by Craig Newitt, who will be contesting his 11th Melbourne Cup.
His best finish was a fifth placing in 2009 aboard the 100-1 chance Harris Tweed.
The cup will be Newitt's first race-day sit aboard Virtuous Circle, who will carry 51kg, albeit he did ride him in a track gallop at Bendigo last Thursday morning.
"It was a good gallop," Howley said.
"He worked over a mile and I was very happy with him. It was super.
"Craig sat on him and it was a nice piece of work and showed that we are good to go."
Howley and Newitt previously combined for a cup win in last year's Kyneton Cup at Bendigo with Station One."
The 42-year-old trainer admits he is setting the bar high on Tuesday.
"I'd be very disappointed if he was not a top-six or so horse. I think he is a top-level stayer and have always thought that," Howley said.
"Hopefully, with a bit of luck in running, they run along a little bit and if we are knocking on the door of that top six I'd be happy.
"I genuinely believe he will see out the trip and I think that is probably the question mark on quite a few others.
"We'll be patient. He'll be ridden to get the trip and we'll see how we go."
While much of his best form is on wet tracks, headlined by his ATC Derby second and placings last spring in the Group 2 Vase and Group 2 Stutt Stakes at Moonee Valley, Howley views a dry track - currently rated a Good 4 - as no impediment to Virtuous Circle's chances.
"It (a wet track) would be nice, but at this time of year, it's unlikely you are going to get the soft tracks that you desire," he said.
"There is no doubt he is a more comfortable horse if he can get his toes into it, but I don't think on 'grand final' day it's going to be the difference.
"I think he handles a firm track just fine, as long as we get tempo and he gets room.
"Going back to the Bart Cummings, I thought he was the horse in that second tier, who was the big improver, and anything was possible. I still think that now.
"We'll be hopeful more than confident, but I've always thought he's a nice horse, so hopefully we get a chance to show it."
I genuinely believe he will see out the trip and I think that is probably the question mark on quite a few others- Liam Howley
A Melbourne Cup berth has come two years and 11 months to the day since Howley, at one time seven-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams' private trainer, returned to the training ranks, basing himself at Pipers Creek, close to the Kyneton racecourse.
His career came full circle when he moved back to Macedon Lodge earlier this year as the facility's first and main tenant following its sale to Melbourne-based businessman Bruce Dixon.
Howley has been steadfast in his desire for his young team to embrace the euphoria of the stable's Melbourne Cup tilt.
"It's beyond exciting - the team is certainly up and about," he said.
"I called them all into the office the other day and said 'this may be the only time we do this - it's a once in a lifetime deal'.
"If you had said day one (back in 2020) that we were going to have a Melbourne Cup runner in the first three years, I would have laughed at you.
"It's an exciting time. I have family involved in the horse and some new clients that jumped in because he was a nice horse and my biggest clients have the lion's share of him.
"It's been a great ride ever since."
If you had said day one (back in 2020) that we were going to have a Melbourne Cup runner in the first three years, I would have laughed at you- Liam Howley
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.