Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Liam Howley-trained Virtuous Circle ready to bounce back in Group 1 Melbourne Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtuous Circle will be the first Group 1 Melbourne Cup runner for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley in Tuesday's race at Flemington. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos
Virtuous Circle will be the first Group 1 Melbourne Cup runner for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley in Tuesday's race at Flemington. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley is expecting a much improved effort from his stable star Virtuous Circle in Tuesday's $8.4 million Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.