Run Harry Run charges to victory in the second on Bendigo Cup day

Run Harry Run ($5.00) claimed the second race on the card on Bendigo Cup Day.
The three-year-old chestnut gelding won the No Fuss Event Hire 3yo Bm64 Handicap over 1300m ahead of $3.30 favourite Persian Spirit in second.
It was the Michael Moroney-trained galloper's second career victory after winning at Kilmore a fortnight ago.
With Daniel Stackhouse again onboard, Run Harry Run jumped averagely from barrier one to settle midfield at the 1000m.
Awkwardly placed heading into the straight, Run Harry Run found clear air with 300m to go and hit the front with a narrow lead with just under 200m remaining, where it held on by half a length.
"He was a little bit slow away again, but I was happy to let the speed go, and he travelled beautifully for me on the back of the favourite, and we actually got a nice passage through on the corner," Stackhouse said.
"I thought he built into the race really nicely, and he's still learning what he's doing, but I thought he was doing his best work on the line."
Assistant trainer Glen Thompson said the race didn't go to plan but believed the horse was showing strong promise.
"Dan (Stackhouse) thought he'd try and lead on him, but he was a bit slow out of the gates, but it was a good ride by Dan who got him out at the right time, and he was too good," Thompson said.
"He looks like a nice horse with a bit of upside, so it was good to get a result again today for the owners.
"He's a horse that's improved since the day he came in.
"He looks like a horse that might get over a little bit further down the track, but at the moment, he's winning and winning well, so you have to be happy with that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.