University runners quinella latest round of Tuesday Night Series

BENDIGO University clubmates Stephen van Rees and Fletcher White took out the 3000m heats in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
The night's racing drew 34 starters to race 3000m, 5000m or 1000m at the Retreat Road complex.
In the first of the 3000m heats, van Rees charged to victory in 9:22 as South Bendigo's Tyler Fynch was runner-up in 9:42, and University's Rory Flanagan clocked 9:55 to be third.
South Bendigo's Yazmin Hayes marked her return to the track and ran a time of 11:16.
Runners in heat one included footballers Ryan Hon and Hamish Morcom.
A triple premiership winner at Golden Square who will coach Huntly next football season, Morcom has raced in several Athletics Bendigo events.
The second of the 3000m heats went White's way in 10:29 as clubmate Aden Thomsen, 11:47, was next.
Fastest female was Abbey Cartner in 12:15 to be fourth across the line.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m, heat one:
Stephen van Rees 42, Uni. 9:22.49; Tyler Fynch 13, SB 9:42.29; Rory Flanagan 43, Uni. 9:55.39; Thomas McArthur 16, SB 10:07.49; Ryan Hon 31, Inv. 10:08.00; Tanner Fear 16, Uni. 10:15.68; Mitch Whitham 25, Uni. 10:22.77; Hamish Morcom 30, Inv. 10:32.52; Mike Bieleny 60, Uni. 10:33.50; Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 10:49.15; Yazmin Hayes 20, SB 11:16.13; Ben Stolz 39, Uni. 11:18.97; David Cripps 52, Uni. 11:20.74; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:28.75.
Mixed 3000m, heat two:
Fletcher White 13, Uni. 10:29.31; Aden Thomsen 16, Uni. 11:47.40; Harry Byrne 14, Inv. 11:54.04; Abbey Cartner 15, Uni. 12:15.26; Aaron Anderson 50, Uni. 12:47.06; Piper Fynch 11, SB 12:57.79; Callen Bayliss 13, Uni. 13:10.39; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 14:34.62; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 14:54.84; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:56.85; Melissa Barnes 51, BH 15:05.77; Anthony Anfuso 39, BH 15:45.11; Lynley McDonald 72, Uni. 17:35.41; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 17:56.27; Richard Marchingo 61, BH dnf.
Mixed 5000m:
Larry Abel 58, Inv. 22:21.50.
Mixed 1000m:
Axel Norfolk-Birch 11, Inv. 3:54.57; Preston Anfuso 10, BH 3:58.72; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 4:33.34; Kathryn Heagney 73, Eh 4:54.64.
