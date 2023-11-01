Bendigo Advertiser
University runners quinella latest round of Tuesday Night Series

By Nathan Dole
November 1 2023
University runners quinella latest round of Tuesday Night Series
University runners quinella latest round of Tuesday Night Series

BENDIGO University clubmates Stephen van Rees and Fletcher White took out the 3000m heats in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

