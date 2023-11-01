Local business owners have been left in disbelief following a break-in at the Golden Square store.
Kelsey Linguey, co-owner of Bendigo Chicken Run, said she was alerted to the incident on the morning of Saturday, October 29 and found the store's window smashed and cash missing from a till.
"I was devastated and I was really emotional because we've only been in here for a little bit," she said.
"Small business is hard as it is, so to have something like that happen for a couple of hundred dollars was pretty devastating."
Ms Linguey said she was aware of similar incidents happening in the area over the last few months.
"They've had a few issues in this shopping center before with break-ins and violence, it's a little bit nerve-wracking to hear, but hopefully it doesn't happen again," she said.
Bendigo sergeant Jamie Stubbins said break-ins were an "ongoing problem" in the region.
He said police often relied on CCTV and eyewitness reports to catch offenders and he encouraged people to call 000 or report anything to the Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
Ms Linguey said small business owners were constantly giving back to the community and she encouraged people to look out for one another.
"It's a really big expense to us, but it's affected the staff, the morale, and how they feel coming to work too," she said.
"People's livelihoods are on the line, the couple of hundred dollars that you might steal for whatever it is does a lot more damage than just a broken window."
