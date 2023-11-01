Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Bendigo Chicken Run owners left shaken by smash and grab burglary

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
November 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-owner of Bendigo Chicken Run Kelsey Linguey says her business is still recovering from a break-in. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Co-owner of Bendigo Chicken Run Kelsey Linguey says her business is still recovering from a break-in. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Local business owners have been left in disbelief following a break-in at the Golden Square store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.