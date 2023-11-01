THE winner of the past two Apiam Bendigo Cups, jockey Harry Coffey struck an early blow on 2023 cup day.
The 28-year-old from Swan Hill did punters a huge favour by steering home the opening winner on the program, Alectrona ($1.70 favourite), for father and son trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy.
The three-year-old filly ticked off her maiden win at start number five in the BRB Electrical Maiden Plate (1400m).
Alectrona, by The Autumn Sun out of Sagaroone, was challenged out in front early by the Kyneton-trained Brooklyn Baby, but was able to shrug the mare off early in the straight before advancing to a stylish three-and-a-quarter length win over Victory Command, with Lambay in third.
It was the perfect start to cup day for Coffey, who did not secure a ride in this year's cup race.
"I don't have many bullets to fire today, I've only got two rides, so it's nice to knock this one out of the way early," said Coffey, who rode High Emocean to victory in the 2022 cup and Wentwood the year before.
"She looked really well-placed, in the yard she presented beautifully and her run matched that. It was a good effort by the team."
"We wanted to just lead and take luck out of it but it got a bit tricky, we had one breathing down our neck most of the way but I was able to absorb that and I was really pleased with the way she handled herself.
"A lot of the time when horses are breathing down another horse's necks they get quite fired, but she was able to stay relaxed and in a rhythm and that's what allowed me to go on and win the race."
Coffey was philosophical when asked about not having a ride in this year's cup.
"I was on a hat-trick and the captain decided to change bowlers when the tailenders came in," he said.
"That's the way it goes, hopefully next year."
Alectrona put the writing on the wall that a win was not far away with a pair of seconds on her hometrack at Ballarat first and second-up this campaign.
She is nominated for the $1.5 million Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m) at Caulfield on November 18.
Co trainer Tony McEvoy is anticipating a bright future with the smart filly.
"This is the exciting thing about fillies like these, we don't know what their ceiling is yet," he said.
"We've got her in a couple of Black Type races coming up - she's still in the Thousand Guineas - so we've got some lovely options ahead to see where we go.
"There's a Springtime Stakes over 1400 Listed, there's the Twilight Glow for fillies and then there's big one (Guineas) at the elite level, so lovely options."
McEvoy was quick to quell any doubts on Alectrona's suitability at the Guineas distance of a mile.
"I don't think so. If you saw there, she was softened up a bit through the run and really was strong to the line," he said.
"I'll be guided a bit by Harry there but I didn't think a mile would worry her."
The Mick Sell-trained Brooklyn Baby, ridden by Bendigo jockey John Keating, finished fourth in the race.
