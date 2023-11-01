The Bendigo Cup brought thousands of punters to the Bendigo Racecourse for the region's premier day of racing and fashion.
There was plenty of pink to be seen, with large, vibrant fascinators never out of style.
Gates opened at 10.30am with crowds of people steadily filing in.
The Fashions on the Field started about 12.30pm with a riot of colour and some truly magnificent millinery on the contestants.
With dozens of entrants across three categories, including the occasional suit - Fashions on the Field was a "fantastic event".
The big race was taken out by Interpretation in a photo finish.
The weather stayed fine, the roses were in bloom and the thousands who poured through the gates were treated to a day of action on and off the track. Crowds were expected to continue the party atmosphere into the evening at restaurants around the city
Our team was there covering one of the biggest days on the Bendigo social calendar.
